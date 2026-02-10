ARS Pharmaceuticals to Showcase Scientific Innovation and Robust Clinical Data on neffy® (epinephrine nasal spray) at 2026 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting

-Five poster presentations highlight clinical advancement of neffy, real-world usability and advantages of needle-free epinephrine delivery

-Longer shelf life of nasal epinephrine compared with epinephrine auto-injectors translates into a more affordable, value-based price

-When factoring in patients’ dislike of needle-based administration, the value of a nasal option increased by more than 25%

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRY), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from severe allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, announced today that five poster presentations, one healthcare professional (HCP) case report, plus two late breakers from partners at ALK-Abelló A/S (ALK) centered on neffy, will be featured at the 2026 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting, February 27 to March 2, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The posters highlight health-economic analyses, patient preference research, usability and pharmacokinetic comparisons evaluating neffy relative to injectable epinephrine products.

“We are pleased to share with the broader allergy community at AAAAI a series of new clinical insights showcasing the similarity of neffy 2 mg in exposure as compared to 0.5 mg intramuscular injection, as well as positive pharmacoeconomic data that indicates neffy may be cost effective and preferred by patients over injection products,” said Sarina Tanimoto, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of ARS Pharma. “These studies reinforce our commitment to delivering an intuitive, affordable, and reliable nasal spray that patients and caregivers can trust in emergency situations.”

The complete list of presentations and meeting activities is below. Abstracts can be viewed at annualmeeting.aaaai.org. Attendees are encouraged to visit the ARS Pharma booth #737, view the poster presentations at the Convention Center, Level 2, Hall E, and attend a Non-CME Problem Based Learning Presentation: Reimagining Epinephrine Administration with Epinephrine Nasal Spray, to learn more about neffy.

ARS Poster Presentations – February 28, 2026 Poster Presentation #1 Time: 9:45 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. EST Title: The Expected Societal Value of Nasal Epinephrine Generated from Needle Aversion Authors: Niraj C. Patel, MD, Matthew J. Greenhawt, MD, Shahzad Mustafa, MD, Aikanterini Anagnostou, MD, PhD, Eric Karas, Sarina Tanimoto, MD, PhD, Stella Arndorfer, Melanie Whittington, Richard Xie Poster ID: 485 Poster Presentation #2 Time: 9:45 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. EST Title: Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of Epinephrine Nasal Spray and Intramuscular Epinephrine 0.5 mg Injection Authors: Jonathan M. Spergel, MD, David B. K. Golden, MDCM, Michael S. Blaiss, MD, Richard Lowenthal, MSc, Sarina Tanimoto, MD, PhD Poster ID: 370 Poster Presentation #3

Time:

9:45 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. EST Title:

Treatment Preference Related to Nasal Epinephrine versus Autoinjector in Food Allergic Adult and Adolescent Patients Authors:

Theresa Bingemann, MD, Matthew J. Greenhawt, MD, Warner Carr, MD, Jay A. Lieberman, MD, Aikaterini Anagnostou, MD, PhD, Joel Brooks, DO, Niraj C. Patel, MD, Shahzad Mustafa, MD, Rebekah Hall, Siu Hing Lo, Sarina Tanimoto, MD, PhD, Richard Xie Poster ID:

376 Poster Presentation #4

Time:

9:45 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. EST Title:

Relative Importance of Characteristics of Epinephrine Treatments for Severe Food Allergic Reactions – A Discrete Choice Experiment with Patients Authors:

Aikaterini Anagnostou, MD, PhD, Matthew J. Greenhawt, MD, Jay A. Lieberman, MD, Joel Brooks, DO, Rebekah Hall, Siu Hing Lo, Eric Karas, Sarina Tanimoto, MD, PhD, Richard Xie Poster ID:

377 Poster Presentation #5

Time:

9:45 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. EST Title:

Treatment Adherence Related to Nasal Epinephrine versus Autoinjector in Food Allergic Adult and Adolescent Patients Authors:

Warner Carr, MD, Jay A. Lieberman, MD, Theresa Bingemann, MD, Matthew J. Greenhawt, MD, Aikaterini Anagnostou, MD, PhD, Joel Brooks, DO, Niraj C. Patel, MD, Shahzad Mustafa, MD, Rebekah Hall, Siu Hing Lo, Sarina Tanimoto, MD, PhD, Richard Xie Poster ID:

417





HCP Case Report Featuring Intranasal Epinephrine – March 1, 2026 Time: 9:45 a.m. -10:45 a.m. EST Title: Effectiveness of Intranasal Epinephrine in Routine Allergy Practice Authors: Haley Overstreet, MD, Stacy Silvers, MD, Hary Katz, MD, Jake Rosenblum, DO, Christina Long, MPAS, PA-C, Michael Rupp, MD, Kristina Kwak, MD, Krista Todoric, MD, Paul Ogershok, MD, Ali Doroudchi, MD Poster ID: L68





ALK Partner Poster Presentations – March 1, 2026 Late-Breaking (LB) Poster Session II: Time: 9:45 am - 10:45 am EST Title: Making Epinephrine More Portable – Insights into Device Carriage and Preference Poster ID: L70 Time: 9:45 am - 10:45 am EST Title: Expanding Patient Choice in Anaphylaxis Management - User Preference Between Epinephrine Autoinjectors and Nasal Delivery New Submission Poster ID: L69





Onsite Event – February 26, 2026 Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. EST Title: Non-CME PBL Presentation: Reimagining Epinephrine Administration with Epinephrine Nasal Spray Location: Philadelphia Marriott Downtown Marriott Level 5 Grand Ballroom Salon H

About neffy®

neffy is a nasal spray used for emergency treatment of allergic reactions including anaphylaxis, in adults and children aged 4 years and older who weigh 33 lbs. or greater.

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR neffy (epinephrine nasal spray)

INDICATION



neffy is indicated for emergency treatment of type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in adult and pediatric patients aged 4 years and older who weigh 33 lbs. or greater.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

neffy contains epinephrine, a medicine used to treat allergic emergencies (anaphylaxis). Anaphylaxis can be life-threatening, can happen in minutes, and can be caused by stinging and biting insects, allergy injections, foods, medicines, exercise, or other unknown causes.

Always carry two neffy nasal sprays with you because you may not know when anaphylaxis may happen and because you may need a second dose of neffy if symptoms continue or come back.

Each neffy contains a single dose of epinephrine. neffy is for use in the nose only.

Use neffy right away, as soon as you notice symptoms of an allergic reaction. If symptoms continue or get worse after the first dose of neffy, a second dose is needed. If needed, administer a second dose using a new neffy in the same nostril starting 5 minutes after the first dose. Get emergency medical help for further treatment of the allergic emergency (anaphylaxis), if needed after using neffy.

Tell your healthcare provider if you have underlying structural or anatomical nasal conditions, about all the medicines you take, and about all your medical conditions, especially if you have heart problems, kidney problems, low potassium in your blood, Parkinson's disease, thyroid problems, high blood pressure, diabetes, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant, or plan to breastfeed.

Tell your healthcare provider if you take or use other nasal sprays or water pills (diuretics) or if you take medicines to treat depression, abnormal heart beats, Parkinson's disease, heart disease, thyroid disease, medicines used in labor, and medicines to treat allergies. neffy and other medications may affect each other, causing side effects. neffy may affect the way other medicines work, and other medicines may affect how neffy works.

neffy may cause serious side effects. If you have certain medical conditions or take certain medicines, your condition may get worse, or you may have more or longer lasting side effects when you use neffy.

Common side effects of neffy include: nasal discomfort, headache, throat irritation, chest and nasal congestion, feeling overly excited, nervous or anxious, nose bleed, nose pain, sneezing, runny nose, dry nose or throat, tingling sensation, including in the nose, feeling tired, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting.

Tell your healthcare provider if you have any side effects that bother you or that do not go away after using neffy.

These are not all of the possible side effects of neffy. Call your healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects. To report side effects, contact ARS Pharmaceuticals Operations, Inc. at 1-877-MY-NEFFY (877-696-3339) or the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see the full Prescribing Information and Patient Information for neffy.

About Type I Allergic Reactions Including Anaphylaxis

Type I allergic reactions are serious and potentially life-threatening events that can occur within minutes of exposure to an allergen and require immediate treatment with epinephrine, the only FDA-approved medication for these reactions. While epinephrine auto-injectors have been shown to be highly effective, there are well published limitations that result in many patients and caregivers delaying or not administering treatment in an emergency situation. These limitations include fear of the needle, lack of portability, needle-related safety concerns, lack of reliability, and complexity of the devices. There are approximately 40 million people in the United States who experience Type I allergic reactions. Of this group, over the last three years, approximately 20 million people have been diagnosed and treated for severe Type I allergic reactions that may lead to anaphylaxis, but (in 2023, for example) only 3.2 million filled their active epinephrine auto-injector prescription, and of those, only half consistently carry their prescribed auto-injector. Even if patients or caregivers carry an auto-injector, more than half either delay or do not administer the device when needed in an emergency.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ARS Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis. The Company is commercializing neffy® (trade name EURneffy® in the EU and 优敏速® in China), an epinephrine nasal spray indicated in the U.S. for emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in adult patients and pediatric patients 4 years of age and older who weigh 33 lbs. or greater, and in the EU for emergency treatment of allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) due to insect stings or bites, foods, medicinal products, and other allergens as well as idiopathic or exercise induced anaphylaxis in adults and children who weigh 30 kg or greater. For more information, visit www.ars-pharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical in nature are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to: the patient benefits and effectiveness of neffy, including its needle-free design, extended shelf life, value, and affordability; evaluations and judgments regarding the similarity of neffy 2 mg in exposure as compared to 0.5 mg intramuscular injection and that neffy may be more cost-effective and preferred by patients over injection products; and other statements that are not historical fact. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “expect,” “if,” “may,” “on track to/for,” “potential,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect.

Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: potential safety and other complications from neffy; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for neffy in its currently approved indications; the scope, progress and expansion of developing and commercializing neffy; the scope, progress and expansion of developing our intranasal epinephrine technology; clinical trial results; the potential for governments and payors to delay, limit or deny coverage for neffy; the size and growth of the market for neffy and the rate and degree of market acceptance thereof vis-à-vis intramuscular injectable products; ARS Pharma’s ability to protect its intellectual property position; and the impact of government laws, regulations and policies. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” in ARS Pharma’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on November 10, 2025. This document can also be accessed on ARS Pharma’s website at www.ars-pharma.com by clicking on the link “Financials & Filings” under the “Investors & Media” tab.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. ARS Pharma assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. For more information, visit www.ars-pharma.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

