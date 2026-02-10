PageUp Clinch Completes Workday Design Approved Badge Integration

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PageUp , a global leader in talent acquisition software, today announced it has expanded its Workday integration and gained Design Approved Badge status. PageUp provides customers with a seamless integration that now connects Workday Recruiting with the comprehensive capabilities of PageUp Clinch , its recruitment marketing and CRM platform.

Now a Workday Innovation Partner , PageUp Clinch helps optimize its significant value by delivering an improved candidate experience and making it easier to engage passive, hard-to-find and business-critical talent.

As organizations seek to elevate existing technology investments, the addition of PageUp Clinch powers relationship-driven hiring to attract, engage and convert a pipeline of talent at lower cost and with less manual effort. The all-in-one, flexible PageUp Clinch platform extends the reach of hiring teams through top-of-funnel automation and analytics, career sites built for authentic content-rich storytelling, CRM and pipeline management tools and more. PageUp Clinch further complements Workday by:

Delivering personalized candidate journeys that adapt to different talent populations, from Gen Z to executive leadership, and engage with brands.

Accelerating hiring conversion by automating high-touch nurture workflows and events, ensuring a seamless candidate experience.

Leveraging native AI matching to automatically surface relevant candidates within the CRM, enabling teams to build active talent pools even before a requisition officially opens.

Turning raw data into a competitive advantage by providing valuable insights into candidate pipeline health and engagement, enabling smarter budget allocation and predictable hiring.

“Combining the power of PageUp Clinch and Workday boosts quality candidate conversions and reduces the cost of candidate rediscovery and hires aligned to business outcomes,” said Fiona Moreton, senior vice president, Global Partners for PageUp. “The integration transforms candidate behavior into useful insights, allowing talent teams to stop guessing and start making the informed decisions that drive growth.”

One joint customer, Ancestry, noted a 250 percent increase in started applications and a 188 percent in completed applications, year over year, with its PageUp Clinch career site emerging as an impactful, high-ROI sourcing channel, driving 25 percent of application volume.

More information on PageUp Clinch’s integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace , which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its partners.

