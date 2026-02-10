Grounded Ag Tools Inc. Launches New Crop Scouting App Built by Agronomists, for Agronomists

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grounded Ag Tools Inc., a Lethbridge based AgTech company, today announced the official launch of its new crop scouting app, designed to give the array of consulting teams who are working with Canadian farmers faster, more reliable, and more independent infield decisions.

Built by agronomists who understand the pressures of short seasons, unpredictable weather, and rising production risks, the Grounded Ag app focuses on what matters most in the field: speed, accuracy, and offline reliability, with clean, easy-to-use professional reporting. Its creators say the goal is simple, equip farmers and their farm support teams with tools that help them catch issues earlier and reduce uncertainty that often comes with decision making.

Unlike many digital tools tied to major product companies, Grounded Ag Tools operates independently, giving users confidence that their data and recommendations are free from product bias or ecosystem lock in. This is viewed by many as its most prized attribute. The app was shaped through extensive consultation with working farm consultants who were frustrated by cluttered interfaces, unreliable offline performance, and reporting systems found elsewhere that created more chaos than clarity.

“Crop scouting is one of the most important risk management activities on the farm,” said Laine Geremia, a co-founder of the Grounded Ag app. “When agronomists and other consultants can diagnose problems quickly and offer visual communication with clear rationale, farmers can act sooner, making valuable decisions that improve bottom lines within their operations. Better decisions protect yields, reduce the use of unnecessary products, and support the long-term sustainability of Canada’s food system.”

The launch is occurring purposely in late winter, a time when farmers and their support teams can test the tool, well ahead of the 2026 growing season. To support early adoptions, Grounded Ag Tools is offering a two-week trial to let users scout fields and generate reports at no cost and no credit card is required. The first one hundred trial participants will also receive a complimentary 15-minute onboarding session to walk them through its simple functionality. “And suffice to say that white labeling and special partnerships are very much on the table for consideration,” says Geremia.

Grounded Ag Tools emphasizes that while it delivers Software as a Service (SaaS), it doesn’t behave like a typical SaaS company. There are no high-pressure sales calls, no gimmicks, and no generic feature videos. Instead, the team works directly with producers and agronomists, building features informed by real world workflows, regional weed and disease pressures, and the day-to-day realities of managing crop health across Canada.

More information is available at www.groundedag.com.

