Two Six Technologies Celebrated the Company’s Fifth Anniversary by Giving Back With Meal Packaging Event That Helps Fight World Hunger

ARLINGTON, Va. and HERNDON, Va., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Technologies, a high-growth technology company dedicated to providing products and expertise to national security customers, partnered with nonprofit Rise Against Hunger to recognize the company’s fifth anniversary and make a big impact on a crucial global issue – hunger – by packaging meals for people affected by food insecurity worldwide.

Over 250 Two Six employees participated in the volunteer event, working together to package 50,000 meals consisting of rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and vitamins into bags. The packaged meals will be sent to people facing hunger worldwide to address immediate needs. Currently, over 670 million people in the world do not have enough nutritious food to live a healthy life, which means that around one in 12 people go to bed hungry each night.

This is Two Six Technologies’ fifth annual meal packaging event with Rise Against Hunger. After the February 6 event, the company has collectively packaged over 263,000 meals since 2022 in support of the nonprofit’s mission of ending global hunger. Meals previously packaged by the company were distributed by Rise Against Hunger to 6 countries, including communities in Madagascar, the Philippines, Ukraine, and more.

In addition to packaging meals with Rise Against Hunger, Two Six Technologies has donated over $150,000 to Rise Against Hunger’s education, nutrition and economic empowerment programs in the past five years, helping nourish thousands of people in the global communities that the nonprofit serves.

About Two Six Technologies

Two Six Technologies provides innovative technology, products, and expertise to national security customers, solving complex challenges in cyber, information operations, electronic systems, secure communications, and zero trust. The company delivers operational impact through a portfolio of proprietary products, including IKE™, Pulse, SIGMA™, and TrustedKeep™. Headquartered in Northern Virginia, with approximately 900 professionals working in 38 states, Two Six supports the Department of Defense, Department of State, Intelligence Community, and civilian agencies.

About Rise Against Hunger

Rise Against Hunger, an international humanitarian organization, helps underserved people worldwide achieve food security and resilience through nutrition, education and economic empowerment. Through a global network based in the U.S. and with six international offices, the organization provides volunteer-packaged meals and other assistance for people facing hunger today. Rise Against Hunger has facilitated volunteer packaging of more than 600 million meals to be distributed to countries around the world. In addition to providing immediate nourishment, the organization works with local leaders to implement sustainable agriculture and income-generating projects that support long-term solutions to food security and empower communities to thrive. To learn more about Rise Against Hunger’s efforts to end hunger worldwide, please visit www.riseagainsthunger.org.

