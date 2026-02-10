Society Pass Incorporated, NusaTrip Incorporated and Travel Prologue Pte Ltd Work Together on Technology Development for Southeast Asia B2B Flight Market

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) (the “Company”), Southeast Asia’s (SEA) next generation e-commerce ecosystem, and its majority owned subsidiary, NusaTrip Incorporated (Nasdaq: NUTR) (“NusaTrip”), the leading SEA and Asia-Pacific-based (“APAC”) integrated travel technology platform, today announces a collaboration with Travel Prologue Pte Ltd (“Travel Prologue”), a Singapore-based, travel tech solutions provider. The collaboration focuses on jointly developing travel infrastructure to support NusaTrip’s regional B2B travel business.

The work between NusaTrip and Travel Prologue aims to address challenges in flight operations and distribution by introducing new technology to improve efficiency and scalability. NusaTrip’s travel inventory, B2B network, and market reach will be combined with Travel Prologue’s Trip Affiliates Network to support wholesalers and travel agencies in Southeast Asia’s B2B travel sector.

NusaTrip will lead the development of AI technology for flight-related solutions in the following areas:

Air Content Aggregation & Normalization;

AI Fare, Rules & Ticketing Intelligence;

Flight Pricing & Yield Optimization;

Disruption Management & Post-Booking Automation;

Smart Flight Distribution & Connectivity Hub; and

Airline Partnerships & Data Intelligence.

Travel Prologue will focus on developing non-flight AI technology, including:

Operations Efficiency & Automation;

Data Mapping & Intelligence;

Yielding & Pricing Optimization;

Smart Packaging Ecosystem;

Smart Connectivity Hub.

Anson Neo, CEO of NusaTrip, explains, “This collaboration demonstrates our focus on enhancing the B2B travel segment. Integrating Travel Prologue’s technology into our distribution processes is intended to provide travel partners with improved tools for growth and operational efficiency.”

Raynauld Liang, Chief Executive Officer of NusaTrip’s majority shareholder, Society Pass Inc, explains, “NusaTrip’s collaboration with Travel Prologue supports its goal of addressing challenges in travel distribution. By leveraging Travel Prologue’s technology, NusaTrip plans to develop systems intended to improve automation and deliver practical value to B2B partners.”

About Society Pass Incorporated.

Founded in 2018 as an e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 3 interconnected verticals (digital media, travel, and lifestyle). Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA.

Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021.

About NusaTrip Incorporated.

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia, NusaTrip Incorporated is an integrated travel technology platform with geographical specialization in SEA and APAC. NusaTrip currently has more than 500 airlines and 650,000 hotels worldwide on its marketing platform. We are the first Indonesian-based online travel agent (OTA) in Indonesia to receive International Air Transport Association (IATA) accreditation. IATA gives OTA’s access to all airline fares and inventories.

As an acquisitions-focused company, mergers and acquisitions of offline travel agencies play a pivotal role in our growth strategy. We have demonstrated an ability to execute accretive and synergistic acquisitions as well as integrate and fundamentally improve our acquired businesses. We have completed acquisitions of VLeisure and VIT, both travel companies in Vietnam. We will continue to focus on the acquisition of other synergistic companies, and we are currently looking to acquire travel agencies operating in throughout SEA and APAC. We aim to bring travellers from the rest of the world to SEA and APAC (inbound travel) and bring travellers from SEA and APAC to the rest world (outbound travel).

NusaTrip completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker NUTR in August 2025.

