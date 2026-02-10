FactSet Partners with Kepler Cheuvreux to Deliver GenAI-Activated AMR

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced a partnership with Kepler Cheuvreux to integrate Kepler Cheuvreux’s Aftermarket Research (AMR) into the FactSet platform. Enhanced by FactSet’s proprietary AI capabilities, Kepler Cheuvreux’s premium sell-side research advances FactSet’s commitment to delivering best-in-class AMR content across EMEA.

“This partnership deepens our European equity coverage through the largest independent research footprint in Europe, strengthening FactSet’s position as a leading research platform. Kepler Cheuvreux’s AMR offering via FactSet reinforces our strategy of moving content beyond static documents and passive distribution to become dynamic intelligence,” said Kendra Brown, Senior Vice President and Senior Director of Banking and Sell-Side Research at FactSet. “With AI integration anticipated in early 2026, FactSet users will be able to interrogate, summarize, compare, and contextualize Kepler’s European equity research in new ways, tailored to actionable workflows as part of our offering.”

With more than 1,000 stocks under coverage, Kepler Cheuvreux offers the largest research footprint in Europe. Research coverage stretches across 34 sectors and is conducted by a team of over 110 equity analysts who operate from 12 research offices in the major European financial centers and in Dubai.

“We are delighted about this collaboration, which combines Kepler Cheuvreux’s leading research with FactSet’s GenAI capabilities and offers an alternative way to access our research,” said Mathieu Labille, Deputy Head of Equity Brokerage at Kepler Cheuvreux.

Kepler Cheuvreux’s research will complement FactSet’s existing AMR offering, which provides reports from more than 1,800 top brokers globally, including J.P. Morgan, Barclays, UBS, Macquarie, Canaccord Genuity, Scotiabank, RBC, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Wells Fargo, Stephens, Needham, and more.

Learn more about FactSet’s Aftermarket Research solution here.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) supercharges financial intelligence, offering enterprise data and information solutions that power our clients to maximize their potential. Our cutting-edge digital platform seamlessly integrates proprietary financial data, client datasets, third-party sources, and flexible technology to deliver tailored solutions across the buy-side, sell-side, wealth management, private equity, and corporate sectors. With over 47 years of expertise, offices in 19 countries, and extensive multi-asset class coverage, we leverage advanced data connectivity alongside AI and next-generation tools to streamline workflows, drive productivity, and enable smarter, faster decision-making. Serving more than 9,000 global clients and over 239,000 individual users, FactSet is a member of the S&P 500 dedicated to innovation and long-term client success. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Kepler Cheuvreux

Kepler Cheuvreux is a leading independent European financial services company that specialises in Research, Execution, Fixed Income and Credit, Listed Derivatives, Structured Solutions, Corporate Finance, and Asset Management.

The Group employs over 650 people and is present in 14 major financial centres in Europe, the US, and the Middle East: Amsterdam, Brussels, Dubai (DIFC), Frankfurt, Geneva, London, Madrid, Milan, New York, Oslo, Paris, Stockholm, Warsaw, and Zurich.

Group key figures:

1st independent European equity broker

1st Equity Research coverage in Continental Europe

1st Country Broker and Research (Extel 2025)

“World’s Best Broker” (Euromoney Capital Markets Awards 2025)

14 major financial centres in Europe, the US, and the Middle East

650+ employees

1,300+ institutional clients





