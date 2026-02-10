CTS Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Strong Growth in Diversified Markets and Solid Operational Execution

Lisle, IL, United States

LISLE, Ill., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS), a leading global designer and manufacturer of highly engineered solutions that “Sense, Connect and Move,” today announced fourth quarter and full year 2025 results.

“CTS delivered another quarter of strong performance, with diversified end‑market sales up 16% year over year, and closed 2025 with solid results. Diversified end-markets now represent 57% of revenue, demonstrating progress on our strategic priorities” said Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation. “Our teams executed well, driving profitable growth, margin expansion, and strong cash generation. We expanded our product offering in the transportation market and had a solid quarter of new business awards. Diversification remains central to our strategy as we continue to strengthen our growth and quality of earnings.”

 Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

  • Sales were $137 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 9% year-over-year. Sales to diversified end markets increased 16%. Sales to the transportation end market declined 1%.
  • Net income was $20 million, or 14.4% of sales, compared to $12 million, or 9.1% of sales in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Diluted EPS was $0.67, up 29 cents from $0.38 in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Adjusted Gross margin was 39.1%, up 150 bps from 37.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.7%, up 50 bps from 23.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.62, up 12 cents from $0.50 in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Operating cash flow was $29 million, up $4 million from $25 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Full-Year 2025 Results

  • Sales were $541 million, up 5% year-over-year. Sales to diversified end markets increased 16%. Sales to the transportation end market decreased 7%.  
  • Net income was $65 million, or 12.1% of sales, compared to $56 million, or 10.8% of sales.  
  • Diluted EPS was $2.19, up 39 cents from $1.80 in 2024.  
  • Adjusted Gross margin was 38.5%, up 150 bps from 37.0% in 2024. 
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.8%, up 40 bps from 22.4% in 2024. 
  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $2.23, up 11 cents from $2.12 in 2024. 
  • Operating cash flow was $102 million, up $4 million from $98 million in 2024. 

2026 Guidance

CTS expects full-year 2026 sales to be in the range of $550-$580 million and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.30-$2.45.

CTS does not provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as estimated adjusted diluted earnings per share, to the most comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because CTS is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of certain items, such as, but not limited to, restructuring costs, environmental remediation costs, acquisition-related costs, foreign exchange rates and other non-routine costs. Each of such adjustments has not yet occurred, are out of CTS' control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, CTS is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Conference Call and Supplemental Materials

As previously announced, CTS has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. (ET) today. The conference call can be accessed by registering online at CTS Corporation Q4 2025 Earnings Call, at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID. In addition, CTS will be using a supplemental slide presentation that will be referred to during the call. The presentation and a live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from CTS’ website at https://investors.ctscorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Any replay, rebroadcast, transcript or other reproduction or transmission of this conference call, other than the replay accessible through the website noted above, has not been authorized by CTS and is strictly prohibited. Investors should be aware that any unauthorized reproduction of this conference call may not be an accurate reflection of its contents.

About CTS 
  
CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components in North America, Europe and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace & defense, industrial, medical and transportation markets. For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com/.  

Diversified end markets, previously referred as the “non-transportation” market, includes the industrial, aerospace & defense, and medical end markets.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
  

Readers are cautioned that the statements contained in this document regarding expectations of our performance or other matters that may affect our business, results of operations, or financial condition are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” as defined by the “safe harbor” provisions in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this document, including statements regarding our strategy, financial position, guidance, funding for continued operations, cash reserves, liquidity, projected costs, plans, projects, awards and contracts, and objectives of management, among others, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “continued,” “project,” “plan,” “goals,” “opportunity,” “appeal,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “demonstrates,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall,” “possible,” “would,” “approximately,” “likely,” “outlook,” “schedule,” “on track,” “poised,” “pipeline,” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, certain assumptions, and currently available information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based on various assumptions as to future events, the occurrence of which necessarily are subject to uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are made subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause CTS’ actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those presented in the forward-looking statements. Examples of factors that may affect future operating results and financial condition include, but are not limited to: supply chain disruptions (including, but not limited to, the availability and cost of rare earth elements, minerals and metals); changes in the economy generally, including inflationary and/or recessionary conditions and increased tariffs, and in respect to the business in which CTS operates; unanticipated issues in integrating acquisitions; the funding of contracts by the U.S. Government; the results of actions to reposition CTS’ business; rapid technological change; general market conditions in the transportation, as well as conditions in the industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets; reliance on key customers; unanticipated public health crises, natural disasters or other events; environmental compliance and remediation expenses; the ability to protect CTS’ intellectual property; pricing pressures and demand for CTS’ products; risks associated with CTS’ international operations, including trade and tariff barriers, exchange rates and political and geopolitical risks (including, without limitation, the impact of tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico, and other nations); the potential impact of U.S./China relations and the impact of geopolitical conflicts may have on our business, results of operations and financial condition; write offs of goodwill on our balance sheet; the amount and timing of any share repurchases; and the effect of any cybersecurity incidents on our business. Many of these, and other risks and uncertainties, are discussed in further detail in Item 1A. of CTS’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings made with the SEC. CTS undertakes no obligation to publicly update CTS’ forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, including market or industry changes.

CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - UNAUDITED
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  
  Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
  December 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		  December 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
Net sales $137,271  $126,459  $541,318  $514,756 
Cost of goods sold  83,565   79,556   333,292   327,201 
Gross margin  53,706   46,903   208,026   187,555 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  24,798   22,184   98,720   88,285 
Research and development expenses  5,853   5,670   25,268   23,388 
Restructuring charges  367   1,040   1,396   4,697 
Operating earnings  22,688   18,009   82,642   71,185 
Other income (expense):            
Interest expense  (911)  (1,294)  (4,309)  (4,236)
Interest income  531   482   2,134   4,282 
Other income (expense), net  2,640   (1,890)  3,304   (2,650)
Total other income (expense), net  2,260   (2,702)  1,129   (2,604)
Earnings before income taxes  24,948   15,307   83,771   68,581 
Income tax expense  5,211   3,745   18,454   13,109 
Net earnings $19,737  $11,562  $65,317  $55,472 
Earnings per share:            
Basic $0.68  $0.38  $2.21  $1.82 
Diluted $0.67  $0.38  $2.19  $1.80 
Basic weighted – average common shares outstanding:  28,945   30,082   29,508   30,408 
Effect of dilutive securities  309   350   298   309 
Diluted weighted – average common shares outstanding:  29,254   30,432   29,806   30,717 
Cash dividends declared per share $0.04  $0.04  $0.16  $0.16 


CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
(In thousands of dollars)
 
  
  December 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
ASSETS      
Current Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $82,295  $94,334 
Accounts receivable, net  88,096   77,649 
Inventories, net  52,854   52,312 
Other current assets  29,461   17,879 
Total current assets  252,706   242,174 
Property, plant and equipment, net  89,741   94,357 
Operating lease assets, net  22,542   22,939 
Other Assets      
Goodwill  209,611   201,304 
Other intangible assets, net  153,562   163,882 
Deferred income taxes  25,110   27,591 
Other assets  11,039   13,180 
Total other assets  399,322   405,957 
Total Assets $764,311  $765,427 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current Liabilities      
Accounts payable $48,220  $42,629 
Accrued payroll and benefits  3,453   4,719 
Operating lease obligations  20,732   15,754 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  37,283   35,361 
Total current liabilities  109,688   98,463 
Long-term debt  57,500   92,300 
Long-term operating lease obligations  21,841   21,120 
Long-term pension obligations  3,698   3,931 
Deferred income taxes  12,800   12,743 
Other long-term obligations  6,998   8,662 
Total Liabilities  212,525   237,219 
Commitments and Contingencies      
Shareholders’ Equity      
Common stock  324,982   321,979 
Additional contributed capital  43,303   44,662 
Retained earnings  713,467   652,851 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  13,748   (4,266)
Total shareholders’ equity before treasury stock  1,095,500   1,015,226 
Treasury stock  (543,714)  (487,018)
Total shareholders’ equity  551,786   528,208 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $764,311  $765,427 


CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED
(In millions of dollars, except percentages and per share amounts)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

From time to time, CTS may use non-GAAP financial measures in discussing CTS’ business. These measures are intended to supplement, not replace, CTS’ presentation of its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. CTS believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented are commonly used by financial analysts and others in the industries in which CTS operates, and thus further provide useful information to investors. CTS’ definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those terms as defined or used by other companies. Non-GAAP measures should not be used by investors or third parties as the sole basis for formulating investment decisions, as they may exclude a number of important cash and non-cash recurring items.

CTS has presented these non-GAAP financial measures as it believes that the presentation of its financial results that exclude (1) restructuring charges; (2) restructuring-related charges; (3) environmental charges; (4) acquisition-related adjustments; (5) inventory fair value step-up costs; (6) foreign exchange (gains) losses; (7) non-cash pension expenses (income); and (8) certain discrete tax items are useful and assist in comparing CTS’ current operating results with past periods and with the operational performance of other companies in its industry. Included below is a description of the expenses that CTS has determined are not normal, recurring cash operating expenses necessary to operate its business and the rationale for why providing financial measures for its business with such expenses excluded or adjusted is useful to investors as a supplement to the U.S. GAAP measures.

  • Restructuring charges – costs primarily relating to workforce reduction costs, building and equipment relocation costs, asset impairment charges and other facility closure costs in connection with our continued optimization of our organization.
  • Restructuring-related charges – costs related to restructuring actions that do not qualify as direct restructuring charges under US GAAP. These include duplicative expenses incurred due to plant consolidation related transition activities such as excess rent, utilities, personnel related and other costs prior to start of production at the new location.
  • Environmental charges – costs associated with our non-operating facilities that are unrelated to ongoing operations. Currently, none of these costs and accruals relate to sites that provide revenue generating activities for the Company.
  • Acquisition-related adjustments – diligence and transaction costs related to acquisitions including related contingent earnout and other adjustments.
  • Inventory fair value step-up costs – purchase accounting-related inventory costs from acquisitions.
  • Foreign exchange (gains) losses – remeasurement income and expenses for non-U.S. subsidiaries with the U.S. dollar as the functional currency.
  • Non-cash pension expenses (income) – pension income and expenses relating to the non-operating U.S. pension and post-retirement life insurance plans, including historical plan settlement activities.
  • Discrete tax items – non-recurring, infrequent, or unusual tax adjustments (e.g., valuation allowances, uncertain tax position changes, unremitted assertion changes and discrete impacts associated with pre-tax non-GAAP items or due to tax law changes, etc.).

At times, the reconciliations below have been intentionally rounded to the nearest thousand, or $0.01 for EPS figures, and, therefore, may not sum.

Adjusted Gross Margin

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		 
  2025  2024  2025  2024  2023 
Gross margin $53.7  $46.9  $208.0  $187.6  $190.9 
                
Net sales $137.3  $126.5  $541.3  $514.8  $550.4 
                
Gross margin as a % of net sales  39.1%  37.1%  38.4%  36.4%  34.7%
                
Adjustments to reported gross margin:               
Restructuring-related charges (b)        0.2   0.7   0.6 
Inventory fair value step-up (b)     0.7      2.1   
                
Adjusted gross margin $53.7  $47.6  $208.2  $190.4  $191.4 
                
Adjusted gross margin as a % of net sales  39.1%  37.6%  38.5%  37.0%  34.8%

Adjusted Operating Earnings

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		 
  2025  2024  2025  2024  2023 
Operating earnings $22.7  $18.0  $82.6  $71.2  $75.1 
                
Net sales $137.3  $126.5  $541.3  $514.8  $550.4 
                
Operating earnings as a % of net sales  16.5%  14.2%  15.3%  13.8%  13.6%
                
Adjustments to reported operating earnings:               
Restructuring charges (c)  0.4   1.0   1.4   4.7   7.1 
Restructuring-related charges (b)  0.4      0.7   0.7   0.6 
Environmental charges (a)  0.8   1.9   5.5   1.6   3.5 
Acquisition-related adjustments (a)  (0.8)  (1.0)  (3.4)  (0.3)  0.4 
Inventory fair value step-up (b)     0.7      2.1    
Total adjustments to reported operating earnings $0.7  $2.6  $4.2  $8.8  $11.5 
                
Adjusted operating earnings $23.4  $20.7  $86.9  $80.0  $86.6 
                
Adjusted operating earnings as a % of net sales  17.1%  16.3%  16.0%  15.5%  15.7%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2025  2024  2025  2024  2023 
Net earnings $19.7  $11.6  $65.3  $55.5  $60.5 
                
Net sales $137.3  $126.5  $541.3  $514.8  $550.4 
                
Net earnings margin  14.4%  9.1%  12.1%  10.8%  11.0%
                
Depreciation and amortization expense  8.7   8.2   34.5   30.9   28.7 
Interest expense  0.9   1.3   4.3   4.2   3.3 
Tax expense  5.2   3.7   18.5   13.1   14.6 
                
EBITDA  34.6   24.8   122.6   103.7   107.2 
                
EBITDA Margin  25.2%  19.6%  22.6%  20.1%  19.5%
                
Adjustments to EBITDA:               
Restructuring charges (c)  0.4   1.0   1.4   4.7   7.1 
Restructuring-related charges (b)  0.4      0.7   0.7   0.6 
Environmental charges (a)  0.8   1.9   5.5   1.6   3.5 
Acquisition-related adjustments (a)  (3.0)  (1.0)  (5.6)  (0.3)  0.4 
Inventory fair value step-up (b)     0.7      2.1    
Non-cash pension and related expense (d)  0.0   0.0   0.1   0.2    
Foreign currency (gain) loss (d)  (0.5)  1.9   (1.3)  2.7   2.0 
                
Total adjustments to EBITDA  (2.0)  4.6   0.9   11.7   13.5 
                
Adjusted EBITDA $32.6  $29.4  $123.4  $115.4  $120.7 
                
Adjusted EBITDA Margin  23.7%  23.2%  22.8%  22.4%  21.9%


Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 
  2025  2025  2024  2024 
     Per share     Per share 
Net earnings (A) $19.7  $0.67  $11.6  $0.38 
             
Adjustments to reported net earnings:            
Restructuring charges (c)  0.4   0.01   1.0   0.03 
Restructuring-related charges (a)  0.4   0.01       
Environmental charges (a)  0.8   0.03   1.9   0.06 
Acquisition-related adjustments (a)  (3.0)  (0.10)  (1.0)  (0.03)
Inventory fair value step-up (b)        0.7   0.02 
Non-cash pension and related expense (d)  0.0   0.00   0.0   0.00 
Foreign currency (gain) loss (d)  (0.5)  (0.02)  1.9   0.06 
Total pretax adjustments to reported net earnings $(2.0) $(0.07) $4.6  $0.15 
Income tax effect of above adjustments (f)  0.4   0.01   (0.8)  (0.03)
Total adjustments, tax affected (f)(B) $(1.6) $(0.05) $3.8  $0.12 
             
Tax adjustments:            
Other discrete tax items (e)            
Total tax adjustments(C) $  $  $  $ 
Adjusted net earnings (A+B+C) and Adjusted net earnings per share $18.2  $0.62  $15.3  $0.50 
             
Net sales $137.3     $126.5    
             
Net earnings as a % of net sales  14.4%     9.1%   
             
Adjusted net earnings as a % of net sales  13.2%     12.1%   


  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2025  2025  2024  2024  2023  2023 
     Per share     Per share     Per share 
Net earnings (A) $65.3  $2.19  $55.5  $1.80  $60.5  $1.92 
                   
Adjustments to reported net earnings:                  
Restructuring charges (c)  1.4   0.05   4.7   0.15   7.1   0.22 
Restructuring-related charges (a)  0.7   0.02   0.7   0.02   0.6   0.02 
Environmental charges (a)  5.5   0.18   1.6   0.05   3.5   0.11 
Acquisition-related adjustments (a)  (5.6)  (0.19)  (0.3)  (0.01)  0.4   0.01 
Inventory fair value step-up (b)        2.1   0.07       
Non-cash pension and related expense (d)  0.1   0.00   0.2   0.01       
Foreign currency loss (d)  (1.3)  (0.04)  2.7   0.09   2.0   0.06 
Total pretax adjustments to reported net earnings $0.9  $0.03  $11.7  $0.38  $13.5  $0.42 
Income tax effect of above adjustments (f)  (0.6)  (0.02)  (2.2)  (0.07)  (2.4)  (0.07)
Total adjustments, tax affected (f)(B) $0.3  $0.01  $9.5  $0.31  $11.1  $0.35 
                   
Tax adjustments:                  
Increase in valuation allowances (e)                  
Other discrete tax items (e)  0.8   0.03   0.3   0.01   (1.6)  (0.05)
Total tax adjustments(C) $0.8  $0.03  $0.3  $0.01  $(1.6) $(0.05)
Adjusted net earnings (A+B+C) and Adjusted net earnings per share $66.3  $2.23  $65.3  $2.12  $70.0  $2.22 
                   
Net sales $541.3     $514.8     $550.4    
                   
Net earnings as a % of net sales  12.1%     10.8%     11.0%   
                   
Adjusted net earnings as a % of net sales  12.3%     12.7%     12.7%   

(a) Reflected in Selling, general and administrative and Other income (expense), net.
(b) Reflected in Cost of goods sold.
(c) Reflected in Restructuring charges.
(d) Reflected in Other income (expense), net.
(e) Reflected in Income tax expense. For 2023, discrete tax items include adjusting for tax benefits resulting from $0.6 million for research and development tax credits from prior years, $0.8 million in foreign tax credits related to prior years from a 2023 tax law change, as well as $0.2 million from the release of uncertain tax benefits. For 2024, the discrete tax items relate to items we deemed outside normal cash-generating operations including the addition of a valuation allowance for a foreign subsidiary. For 2025, the discrete tax items relate to items we deemed outside normal cash-generating operations including the addition of a valuation allowance for research and developmental credits and the tax impacts of an immaterial correction of a prior period error.
(f) We determine the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments by considering the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdictions of the underlying non-GAAP adjustments. For all periods presented, we applied the statutory income tax rates to the taxable portion of all of our adjustments. Our acquisition costs and foreign currency gains and losses included in our non-GAAP adjustments were not deductible for income tax purposes; therefore, no statutory income tax rate was applied to such costs.

NOTE: CTS believes that adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating earnings, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share provide useful information to investors regarding its operational performance because they enhance an investor’s overall understanding of CTS’ core financial performance and facilitate comparisons to historical results of operations, by excluding items that are not related directly to the underlying performance of CTS’ fundamental business operations (such as those items noted above in the paragraph titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) or were not part of CTS’ business operations during a comparable period.

Controllable Working Capital

  December 31, 
  2025  2024  2023 
Net accounts receivable $88.1  $77.6  $78.6 
          
Net inventory $52.9  $52.3  $60.0 
          
Accounts payable $(48.2) $(42.6) $(43.5)
          
Controllable working capital $92.7  $87.3  $95.1 
          
Quarter sales $137.3  $126.4  $124.7 
Multiplied by 4  4   4   4 
Annualized sales $549.1  $505.6  $498.8 
          
Controllable working capital as a % of annualized sales  16.9%  17.3%  19.1%

NOTE: CTS believes the controllable working capital ratio is a useful measure because it provides an objective measure of the efficiency with which CTS manages its short-term capital needs.

Free Cash Flow

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		 
  2025  2024  2025  2024  2023 
Net cash provided by operating activities $29.2  $25.0  $102.1  $98.2  $88.8 
Capital expenditures  (3.2)  (6.1)  (15.7)  (18.6)  (14.7)
Free cash flow $26.0  $18.9  $86.4  $79.6  $74.1 
                
Operating cash flow as a percentage of net earnings  148%  216%  156%  177%  147%
Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net earnings  143%  123%  130%  122%  106%

NOTE: CTS believes that free cash flow is a useful measure because it demonstrates the company’s ability to generate cash. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, information contained in the company's condensed consolidated statement of cash flows as a measure of liquidity.

Capital Expenditures

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		 
  2025  2024  2025  2024  2023 
Capital expenditures $3.2  $6.1  $15.7  $18.6  $14.7 
Net sales $137.3  $126.5  $541.3  $514.8  $550.4 
Capex as % of net sales  2.3%  4.8%  2.9%  3.6%  2.7%

Additional Information

The following table includes other financial information not presented in the preceding financial statements.

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		 
  2025  2024  2025  2024  2023 
Depreciation and amortization expense $8.7  $8.2  $34.5  $30.9  $28.7 
Stock-based compensation expense $1.5  $1.7  $4.9  $5.7  $5.2 

The Company updated certain previously furnished 2024 amounts due to immaterial errors identified. Refer to Note 1, "Basis of Presentation" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as of December 31, 2025 for more information.


