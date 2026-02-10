Integrated Environmental Technology (IET) Announces Restructured Engineering Division and Appoints Carter Belvin as Vice President of Engineering

LAKELAND, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Environmental Technology (IET), a leader in solid waste facility construction and operations management, announced a significant expansion of its engineering services offerings with the restructuring of its IET Engineering division. As part of this strategic growth, the company has appointed Carter Belvin, PE, as Vice President of IET’s Engineering Division.

IET Engineering’s expansion strengthens the company’s ability to pair its extensive field expertise in solid waste infrastructure construction with experienced engineering design, detailed project planning, and innovative technology integration. The division will deliver comprehensive design and implementation solutions for clients across the solid waste, recycling, mining, wastewater, and renewable energy sectors. IET’s goal is to provide turn-key solutions from conceptual planning through construction and startup to an even broader range of clients.

“I am incredibly excited to join the IET team and for the opportunity to lead the engineering division,” said Carter Belvin, Vice President of Engineering. “IET has already established itself as an industry leader in construction and operations, and our goal is to expand on that foundation by providing clients with the high-level planning, permitting, and engineering support they need to optimize their existing operations, their future facility growth and to ensure long-term project and operational success. The opportunity to work again with friends and clients in these sectors is especially exciting.”

Randy Adkins, IET’s CEO, emphasized the importance of this new leadership role for the company’s future. "Carter brings a wealth of specialized expertise that is essential for our next phase of growth," said Adkins. "As VP of Engineering, Carter will lead the development of our engineering services expansion and serve as the center focal point that brings all of the IET divisions to bear on our client solutions. We expect Carter to have a transformative impact on IET by expanding our in-house skill set to deliver comprehensive solutions to our clients’ challenges from project concept through to the operational facility."

Carter Belvin joins IET with more than 30 years of engineering and management experience. A Registered Professional Engineer in Florida, he holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering from the University of Florida. His background includes a broad range of technical, operational, and leadership roles across industrial, utility, and environmental sectors both domestically and internationally.

Key areas of expertise include:

Industrial and Utility Project Delivery: Providing oversight and support from conceptual planning and budgeting through bidding, construction, and operations both as a consultant and as an engineer/project manager working for chemical processing facilities, mining operations, and water and wastewater utilities. Understanding client’s needs further reinforced his commitment to strong planning, constructability, and long‑term operational performance in every project.





Regulatory Permitting, Environmental Compliance and Stewardship: Carter has led planning and design efforts required for upgrades needed to meet complex environmental permitting and compliance efforts across Florida and international regions. His experience spans regulatory coordination with the EPA, FDEP, Florida’s Water Management Districts, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, local and government agencies.

For more information about IET Engineering and how the IET engineering team can enhance your environmental and scientific site, please visit www.ietteam.com or contact 863-563-0053.

About Integrated Environmental Technology (IET): Integrated Environmental Technology (IET) specializes in the operation and maintenance of critical landfill infrastructure. Based in Lakeland, Florida, the company partners with landfill owners and operators to manage the technical and regulatory aspects of their sites.

Remote Environmental Monitoring (RMS) telemetry provider IETLink, IETConstruction and IETEngineering are part of the IET family of companies serving Mining, Renewable Natural Gas, Landfill, Wastewater, and Engineering companies.

IET's mission is to consistently deliver sustainable solutions to improve their client’s growth, profitability, and environmental stewardship.

Media Contact: pr@thesmallmarketingagency.com 407-753-7577