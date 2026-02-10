Sunrise Realty Trust Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2025

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (“SUNS” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SUNS), a lender on the Tannenbaum Capital Group (“TCG”) Real Estate platform, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 on Thursday, March 12, 2026, before market open. Management will review SUNS’ financial results at 10:00 am ET via webcast available on the Investor Relations website at ir.sunriserealtytrust.com. Participants are also invited to access the conference call by registering in advance at this link. A replay will be available one hour after the event.

About Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc.

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS) (“SUNS”) is an institutional commercial real estate (“CRE”) lender providing flexible financing solutions to sponsors of CRE projects primarily in the Southern United States. It focuses on transitional CRE business plans with the potential for near-term value creation, collateralized by top-tier assets predominantly located in established and rapidly expanding Southern markets. For additional information regarding SUNS, please visit www.sunriserealtytrust.com.

About TCG Real Estate

TCG Real Estate refers to a group of affiliated CRE-focused debt funds, including a Nasdaq-listed mortgage real estate investment trust (“REIT”), Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS), and a private mortgage REIT, Southern Realty Trust Inc. The funds provide flexible financing on transitional CRE properties that present opportunities for near-term value creation, with a focus on top-tier CRE assets located primarily within markets in the Southern U.S. benefiting from economic tailwinds with growth potential. For additional information regarding TCG, please visit www.theTCG.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Robyn Tannenbaum

561-510-2293

ir@thetcg.com

Media Contact

Doug Allen

Dukas Linden Public Relations

646-722-6530

TCG@DLPR.com