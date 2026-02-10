Daxor Corporation Announces Transition To Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Reporting Company, Reaffirming Focus on Core Blood Volume Analysis and Diagnostic Business

Oak Ridge, TN, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announced its intention to transition its primary regulatory reporting framework from the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Investment Company Act) to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), subject to its completion of required regulatory filings and approvals. This transition reflects the sustained rapid scaling and strategic maturation of the Company’s core diagnostic technology operating business.

The Company’s principal focus remains the development and commercialization of its market-leading Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) technology. This is the only FDA-cleared diagnostic blood test providing objective, patient-specific quantification of a patient’s total blood volume status and composition.

Key Highlights of the Transition

Reaffirmed Focus on Operations: This transition validates the success of management’s strategy to prioritize and rapidly grow the core BVA technology division. This growth has been marked by significant developmental milestones, including revenue increases, new hospital system and medical practice customer acquisitions, and recent FDA-clearance of its next generation blood volume analyzer

This transition validates the success of management’s strategy to prioritize and rapidly grow the core BVA technology division. This growth has been marked by significant developmental milestones, including revenue increases, new hospital system and medical practice customer acquisitions, and recent FDA-clearance of its next generation blood volume analyzer Alignment of Financial Profile: Operational growth has evolved to a point where the Company’s financial profile is now more accurately and appropriately represented under the Exchange Act framework, aligning regulatory status with the Company’s primary identity as an innovative medical device and diagnostic technology firm

Operational growth has evolved to a point where the Company’s financial profile is now more accurately and appropriately represented under the Exchange Act framework, aligning regulatory status with the Company’s primary identity as an innovative medical device and diagnostic technology firm Enhanced Investor Clarity: Reporting under the Exchange Act will simplify financial disclosures and provide investors with standardized GAAP metrics and benchmarks in line with, and directly comparable to other publicly traded medical diagnostic companies. This alignment is expected to improve transparency and garner deeper institutional interest while expanding analyst coverage





"The strategic decision to transition back to Exchange Act reporting is a financial validation of our focused growth strategy," said Robert Michel, Daxor’s Chief Financial Officer. "Daxor has achieved the scale necessary to align our regulatory and operational frameworks with our identity as a high-growth medical diagnostic company, enhancing transparency and comparability for our investors."

Next Steps

The Company anticipates completing the necessary regulatory steps to fully effectuate the change in reporting status by the end of the second quarter, subject to completion of required regulatory filings and approvals.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ: DXR) is tackling healthcare's "multi-billion-dollar silent crisis", the inability to precisely measure blood volume. This often results in suboptimal care, prolonged hospital stays, and increased readmissions for many high-cost medical conditions like heart failure and those requiring ICU care. With 50 years of experience and innovation, Daxor is proud to manufacture and distribute its patented, FDA-cleared Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) diagnostic which offers unmatched, real-time, precise data via its rapid, hand-held, lab-based system. This empowers clinicians to make individualized treatment decisions that significantly improve patient outcomes and deliver substantial efficiencies in value-based healthcare. Daxor is ISO certified and operates a U.S.-based, 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, positioning the company for accelerated market expansion.

For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com.

Sign up to receive news on Daxor’s innovative technology HERE.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Investors in registered investment companies benefit from legal protections imposed for their benefit under the Investment Company Act, and those legal protections will no longer apply if we receive the requested order. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Bret Shapiro

COO – Head of Capital Markets

COREIR

(516) 222 2560

brets@coreir.com|www.coreir.com