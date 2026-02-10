Blue Gold Appoints Wesley Paul to Advisory Board to Support Institutional Adoption of Standard Gold Coin

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) (“Blue Gold” or the “Company”), a next-generation gold development and technology company, today announced the appointment of Wesley Paul to its Advisory Board. Mr. Paul will work with the Company to support institutional engagement and adoption of its Standard Gold Coin (SGC), as Blue Gold continues to build a trusted, institutionally credible digital gold ecosystem.

Paul brings more than five decades of experience across global finance, investments, energy markets, governance and technology. He previously served as Managing Director and Global Head of Investments at J.P. Morgan, where he oversaw all investment activities, with responsibility for approximately US$500 billion in institutional assets under management. Over his career he held roles as global head of fixed income, foreign exchange, emerging markets, alternative assets and economic research. He was also a member of the company’s Global Management Committee.

“We are appointing Wes to help us address institutional demand for gold-backed stable coins, by presenting the Standard Gold Coin as the trusted and transparent solution,” said Andrew Cavaghan, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Gold. “We see institutional adoption as a critical component of building a trusted ecosystem around SGC. Wesley’s depth of experience in global capital markets, governance, and institutional investment frameworks will be invaluable as we engage with sophisticated investors and partners.”

In his advisory role, Paul will focus on helping Blue Gold align SGC with institutional expectations around transparency, governance, custody, and risk management, supporting the Company’s strategy to position SGC as an institutional-grade digital representation of allocated physical gold.

“Both Gold and stable coins have exciting futures and have key roles to play in a debt fueled and geopolitically tense world that is losing confidence in fiat currencies and needs to transition to faster, cheaper payment solutions in an increasingly digital world. A gold backed stable coin that is trusted, safe and continuously matched against audited gold held in a secure vault is the obvious solution to this development,” said Paul. “What attracted me to Blue Gold and the Standard Gold Coin is the emphasis on fully allocated physical backing, verifiable custody, and public-company governance. Institutional investors require clarity and rigor, and SGC has been deliberately structured with those principles at its core. Trust is key. As a result, I think SGC represents the solution many institutions are looking for as the consider entry into gold-backed stable coins”.

Beyond his tenure at J.P. Morgan, Paul has held board, senior leadership and advisory roles across financial services, sustainability, conservation, real assets and academia. His work spans public and private markets, institutional governance and global strategic initiatives.

Blue Gold believes that institutional participation will play a central role in the long-term scalability and credibility of SGC. The Company continues to advance its gold-backed digital asset framework following the successful completion of its initial SGC minting and ongoing engagement with investors, partners, and custodians.

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) is a next-generation gold development company focused on acquiring and aggregating high-potential mining assets across strategic global jurisdictions. The Company’s mission is to unlock untapped value in the gold sector by combining disciplined resource acquisition with innovative monetization models, including asset-backed digital instruments. Blue Gold is committed to responsible development, operational transparency, and leveraging modern financial technologies to redefine how gold is produced, accessed, and owned in the 21st century.

Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all our business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic or political conditions; negative economic conditions that could impact Blue Gold Limited and the gold industry in general; reduction in demand for Blue Gold Limited's products; changes in the markets that Blue Gold Limited targets; and any change in laws applicable to Blue Gold Limited or any regulatory or judicial interpretation. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in Blue Gold Limited’s shell company report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2025, and other filings with the SEC. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results, and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more information regarding Blue Gold Limited, please visit https://bluegoldmine.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption.

For Further Information Contact:

