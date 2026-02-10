InvestiFi Strengthens Multi-Custodian Strategy Through New Relationship with BitGo

Dover, DE, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvestiFi, the leading digital asset investing platform, purpose-built for credit unions and community financial institutions, announced the expansion of its custodial network and expansion of digital asset capabilities through a strategic relationship with BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association and its affiliates (“BitGo”), the digital asset infrastructure company, and wholly-owned subsidiaries of BitGo Holdings, Inc.

Utilizing BitGo’s Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS) solution, InvestiFi’s addition of BitGo strengthens its multi-custodian model and enables full digital asset coverage in all 50 states, including previously restricted markets such as New York, Texas, and Idaho. This addresses a servicing gap for financial institutions seeking compliant ways to offer their account holders access to digital assets. This expanded custodial coverage directly addresses a challenge faced by financial institutions exploring digital assets, especially those located in heavily regulated states that have historically been difficult to serve, creating inconsistent state-level availability. By enabling access in high-demand states such as New York, InvestiFi removes a barrier for institutions with national or multi-state member bases.

This expansion reflects InvestiFi’s continued focus on flexibility, stability, and regulatory alignment, enabling partners to scale digital asset offerings while maintaining choice and resilience across custodial providers.

“We’re excited to work with BitGo as we expand our digital asset strategy to close critical coverage gaps and further support a multi-custodian approach designed to enable long-term growth, stability, and confidence for our partners,” said Kian Sarresheteh, CEO of InvestiFi. “From day one, our strategy has been to build a platform that adapts to the realities of regulation and geography, not one that forces institutions into a single path.”

“As banks and credit unions evaluate digital assets, they need a solution that scales across states without creating operational complexity for their teams or friction for their account holders,” said Sean Ristau, VP of Digital Assets at InvestiFi. “BitGo strengthens our ability to serve institutions with national footprints while maintaining the compliance and custody standards they expect.”

BitGo Trust Company, Inc. recently secured approval to convert to a federally chartered national bank from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (“OCC”), which now operates as BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, and is one of the first few digital asset companies in U.S. history to secure this level of federal oversight. BitGo’s infrastructure supports a broad range of digital assets and operates across multiple global jurisdictions. Through this relationship, InvestiFi-partnered financial institutions can gain expanded access to BitGo’s capabilities without disrupting existing custody arrangements.

“This relationship reflects a shared commitment to security, compliance, and operational rigor, supporting financial institutions as they implement digital asset capabilities,” said Mike Belshe, CEO & Co-Founder at BitGo. “InvestiFi’s established network of U.S. financial institutions, along with its integrations into digital banking and core systems, made it a strong fit for BitGo’s Crypto-as-a-Service platform."

Importantly, the addition of BitGo complements InvestiFi’s existing custodial relationships and reflects a broader commitment to a diversified, multi-custodian framework. This approach enhances platform resilience while giving institutions greater optionality as the digital asset landscape continues to evolve.

About InvestiFi

InvestiFi, Inc. is the only InvestTech Platform designed to allow for trading to and from deposit accounts, enabling credit unions and community banks to retain more assets and attract new account holders. Through its exclusive funds flow and user-friendly interface, InvestiFi empowers every credit union and community bank to provide their account holders with the ability to navigate the complexities of financial markets with ease from within their current online banking experience. At the heart of InvestiFi's mission is the goal of democratizing investing and supporting community financial institutions, ensuring that wealth-building opportunities are accessible to everyone.

For more information about InvestiFi, visit www.investifi.co



About BitGo

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, a federally chartered digital asset bank. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide.



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These statements may include words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “foreseeable,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “objectives,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potentially,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in BitGo Holdings, Inc.’’s registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, relating to the initial public offering. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the registration statement. Although BitGo believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. BitGo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.