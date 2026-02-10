VCI Global’s Portfolio Company Reveillon Group Enters Strategic Cooperation with NOWWA Coffee to Develop the Malaysian Market

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”) today announced that Reveillon Champ Sdn Bhd (“Reveillon Champ”), a subsidiary of VCI Global’s portfolio company Reveillon Group Limited (“Reveillon Group”), has entered a strategic cooperation with NOWWA Global HK Limited (“NOWWA Coffee”) to develop the Malaysian market. The agreement establishes a platform for potential broader expansion across Southeast Asia.

Founded in Shanghai in 2019, NOWWA Coffee has rapidly scaled into a global coffee chain with more than 10,000 stores across over 300 cities worldwide. The brand is recognized for its digital-first operating model, health-focused positioning, and strong engagement with younger urban consumers through lifestyle collaborations and product innovation.

Malaysia is increasingly viewed as a strategic entry point into Southeast Asia due to its expanding café culture, digitally connected consumer base, and role as a regional commercial hub. According to 17grambeans, the domestic coffee market is estimated at approximately US$1.1 billion and, based on industry revenue projections through 2030, implies an annual growth rate of about 6.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Compared with several neighbouring ASEAN markets where café penetration is still developing, Malaysia offers a relatively mature consumer base while retaining strong growth momentum, making it a practical launchpad for broader regional market development.

Under the strategic cooperation, Reveillon Group expects to scale NOWWA Coffee to 200 stores across Malaysia within three years, utilizing a mix of flagship outlets, grab‑and‑go formats, and digitally optimized locations.

The cooperation combines NOWWA Coffee’s global brand ecosystem with Reveillon Group’s local market execution capabilities, while leveraging VCI Global’s AI-enabled platform to support data-driven expansion. Potential applications include site analytics, consumer insights, supply-chain optimisation, and precision marketing aimed at improving scalability, operational efficiency, and capital allocation discipline over time.

“Global consumer brands increasingly benefit from combining strong lifestyle positioning with AI-driven operational intelligence. Through this strategic cooperation, we aim to support disciplined Malaysia market development while building a scalable platform that could extend across Southeast Asia as opportunities mature,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and CEO of VCI Global.

“Malaysia offers a compelling growth environment supported by urbanisation, digital adoption, and evolving lifestyle consumption trends. Our focus is to progressively establish market presence while creating optionality for future regional expansion,” said Alvin Wong, Executive Director of Reveillon Group.

The initiative aligns with VCI Global’s broader strategy of supporting scalable consumer-facing platforms through strategic cooperation, technology integration, and capital markets capabilities. Further updates on market development milestones, partnerships, and regional expansion initiatives may be announced in due course.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) is an AI-native operating platform designed to scale and optimize businesses through centralized intelligence, data, and capital discipline.

The Company operates a platform-based model in which subsidiaries, affiliates, and portfolio companies plug into VCI Global’s centralized AI, data, governance, and capital allocation systems, enabling faster execution, improved capital efficiency, and scalable growth across multiple industries.

VCI Global’s platform centralizes AI-enabled execution, standardized KPI frameworks, financial and governance controls, and strategic capital allocation, while operating businesses focus on revenue generation, customer relationships, and local execution.

The Company maintains exposure across advisory, AI, and digital infrastructure, digital assets, energy, automotive, and consumer sectors, and continuously evaluates opportunities to scale, spin off, divest, or discontinue businesses based on performance, scalability, and return on capital.

VCI Global’s platform-centric approach is designed to enhance productivity, improve IPO readiness, and unlock long-term value through disciplined growth and selective capital deployment.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

