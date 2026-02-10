KUSTOM ENTERTAINMENT’S TICKETSMARTER NAMED AMONG "10 BEST TICKET RESALE SITES OF 2026" BY FORBES ADVISOR

COMPANY ACCELERATES STRATEGIC PIVOT TO PURE-PLAY ENETERTAINMENT MODEL

OVERLAND PARK, KS, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kustom Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: KUST) (“Kustom Entertainment” or the “Company”), a leader in live event production and online ticketing, today announced that its subsidiary, TicketSmarter, Inc. has been named one of the 10 Best Ticket Resale Sites of 2026 by Forbes Advisor.

Pursuant to its comprehensive review, Forbes Advisor highlighted TicketSmarter as a Best Resale Site for Tickets, on February 6, 2026, specifically citing the platform’s pricing transparency, competitive seller fees, and industry-leading buyer protections as key differentiators in the $100 billion global live entertainment market. The full article may be found at: https://www.forbes.com/advisor/credit-cards/travel-rewards/best-ticket-resale-sites/

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Forbes Advisor, which serves as a powerful validation of our fan-first philosophy,” said Stanton Ross, CEO of Kustom Entertainment. “As we continue our strategic pivot to focus exclusively on live events and proprietary ticketing, recognitions like this underscore the value TicketSmarter provides to both buyers and sellers. We remain committed to providing a secure, transparent, and seamless experience for the 125,000+ events we support across North America.”

Forbes Advisor’s "Expert Take" on TicketSmarter: According to the Forbes report, TicketSmarter earned its high ranking through several core strengths:

Pricing Transparency: Recognized for clearly communicating total costs, including service fees, before the checkout process.

Recognized for clearly communicating total costs, including service fees, before the checkout process. Strong Buyer Protections: Forbes highlighted TicketSmarter’s 100% Ticket Guarantee, which ensures fans receive valid tickets in time for the event or a full refund if an event is cancelled and not rescheduled.

Forbes highlighted TicketSmarter’s 100% Ticket Guarantee, which ensures fans receive valid tickets in time for the event or a full refund if an event is cancelled and not rescheduled. Low Seller Commissions: The report noted TicketSmarter’s seller-friendly model, offering commissions as low as 10% for returning sellers, significantly lower than many industry competitors.

The report noted TicketSmarter’s seller-friendly model, offering commissions as low as 10% for returning sellers, significantly lower than many industry competitors. Massive Reach: With a promise to list tickets on “thousands of websites” via partner networks, TicketSmarter provides sellers with maximum visibility for their listings.

This accolade comes during a transformative period for Kustom Entertainment. Following our recent rebranding and successful divestiture of non-core assets, the Company is doubling down on its ticketing platform, including the Country Stampede Music Festival, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in June 2026. Kustom has recently completed the divestiture of its revenue-cycle management business which provides medical billing services. In addition, the Company recently announced that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU) (“Cycurion”) to divest its legacy video solutions division. The divestiture of the Company’s video solutions business supports Kustom’s strategic focus on its rapidly growing live event production and proprietary online ticketing operations, aligning with its broader rebranding initiative and new Nasdaq ticker symbol “KUST”.

About TicketSmarter - is a proud member of the Kustom Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: KUST) family and a leading online ticket marketplace based in Overland Park, Kansas. TicketSmarter offers tickets to more than 125,000 live events, including concerts, sports, theater, and family shows. As a primary and secondary ticketing solution, TicketSmarter partners with more than 300 professional sports teams and collegiate athletic departments to provide fans with a safe and reliable way to experience live entertainment.

For more information about TicketSmarter and to browse tickets for over 125,000 live events, visit www.TicketSmarter.com.

About Kustom Entertainment, Inc. - Kustom Entertainment, Inc. is a leader in live event production and ticketing technology, specializing in large-scale music festivals and end-to-end event management. Its flagship event, Country Stampede, is held annually at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Kustom’s flagship event, the Country Stampede Music Festival celebrates its 30th year in 2026, featuring a dynamic mix of legacy and rising acts, including Rascal Flatts, Zach Top, and Treaty Oak Revival. The company plans to leverage the success of this festival as a model for expanding its nationwide-event production and integrated ticketing services.

The Company also maintains a legacy segment engaged in video solution technology (in-car and body-worn cameras) for law enforcement and security, currently integrating artificial intelligence to enhance its specialized product lines.

For additional information, please visit www.kustom440.com and www.digitalally.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of today’s date. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company’s performance or achievements to differ materially from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual future results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, including, but not limited to, the risks described from time to time in the Company’s periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the risks described in the Company’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” (as applicable). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information.

For Additional Information, Please Contact:

Stanton E. Ross, CEO at (913) 456-5878