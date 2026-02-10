Survey Reveals the Hidden Mental & Social Burden of Managing Celiac Disease

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new national survey commissioned by NIMA Partners has revealed the often-invisible cognitive and social burden of living with celiac disease. Findings show that managing a medically necessary gluten-free diet requires constant vigilance, forcing many people to limit social interactions, avoid restaurants, and live with persistent anxiety about accidental exposure.

The study was conducted by RedSky Strategy in collaboration with a leading advocacy organization, Beyond Celiac. Of the more than 715 celiac community members surveyed across the US:

54% reported feeling isolated or excluded in social settings

71% avoid eating out at restaurants to reduce risk

66% deliberately pass on social gatherings or parties

55% sacrifice visiting friends & family members for meals

While nearly all respondents (94%) rely on reading food labels, a majority (67%) still feel anxious about accidental exposure. Additionally, 55% report feeling “tired” from the constant mental load of thinking about gluten.

“People are doing everything they have been told to do in avoiding gluten, which also has led to some social isolation,” said Mike Glick, CEO of NIMA Partners. “This isn’t just about peace of mind; it’s about being able to quickly and easily test your food for gluten, so you can safely re-engage with friends, family, and co-workers over a meal.”

While interest in food-testing technology is high (40%), the survey found that only about 3% of the community currently tests their food, due in part to the lack of knowledge about emerging options. In addition, price remains the primary barrier to adoption, leading experts to call for better insurance coverage for at-home testing tools—similar to glucose monitors for diabetes—to ensure that safety and social inclusion are not determined by income.

Survey Methodology

RedSky Strategy administered a ~15-minute online, mobile-friendly survey between November 21 and December 15, 2025, examining daily management behaviors, social and emotional impact, food safety concerns, and awareness and interest in gluten testing. The study included 718 respondents recruited from the Beyond Celiac partner community, consisting of people with celiac disease, those with non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS), and primary food providers. The survey has a margin of error of +/- 4%.

About NIMA Partners, Inc.

NIMA Partners, Inc. is dedicated to helping people with celiac disease and gluten intolerance feel safer, more confident, and included around food. The company develops smart, consumer-friendly food testing technology designed to make everyday eating safer, simpler, and more inclusive. With a commitment to scientific rigor and user-centered design, NIMA Partners is reinventing what it means to navigate a gluten-free life. For more information, visit NIMAnow.com or contact us at info@nimanow.com .

Media Contact:

Andrea LePain

andrea@emediajunction.com

617-894-1153

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/955b2376-74b0-43ee-9c0e-e50435a46ac0