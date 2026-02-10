NEWNHAM TAS, Australia, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Australian Maritime College (AMC) and HII (NYSE: HII) today announced a major reliability milestone for AMC’s Legacy REMUS 100 autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV).

Over seven years, the AMC REMUS 100 completed 935 operational deployments with only two days of downtime caused by material issues. During this period the AUV supported the training of more than 400 Royal Australian Navy AUV operators.

Despite frequent use in challenging environments, the system maintained operational availability above 99.9%, which is a standout result for autonomous maritime technology.

This performance record reinforces the REMUS 100’s reputation as one of the most dependable autonomous underwater systems operating today. In 2026, HII REMUS will celebrate 25 years of reliable, innovative service to customers worldwide. To date, more than 750 REMUS AUVs have been delivered to customers in over 30 countries, with more than 90% still in active service.





A photo accompanying this release is available at: http://hii.com/news/australian-maritime-college-and-hii-report-near-perfect-availability-as-remus-100-completes-935-missions-with-only-two-days-of-downtime/.

The legacy REMUS 100 is a versatile, reliable, and easy-to-maintain system that played an important role in oceanographic research, environmental monitoring, and defence operations around the world.

Since the arrival of the REMUS100 at the AMC the vehicle has been maintained in-house by staff at the AMC’s Autonomous Maritime Systems Laboratory in Northern Tasmania, with remote support provided directly from HII technical staff in the U.S.

“This reliability record is an outstanding testament to both the REMUS 100’s robust engineering and technical expertise of the AMC team who maintain and operate the vehicle,” said Chris White, AMCS manager of Defence & Autonomous Systems. “To sustain such high performance across hundreds of missions and diverse marine conditions is a reflection of both the system’s design integrity and the autonomous system technical skills resident at the AMC.”

“The REMUS 100’s reliability has enabled the AMC to plan and execute complex missions with full confidence in the system. This level of dependability has a direct impact on mission success, data quality and training outcomes.” said Duane Fotheringham, president of HII’s Unmanned Systems. “Its performance record reinforces HII’s commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, and upgradeable mission-ready autonomous underwater systems that set industry standards for performance and durability.”

For more information about the AMC’s autonomous maritime systems training and engineering capability, contact Chris White, AMCS manager Defence & Autonomous Systems +61 0402 064 691 or christopher.white@amc.edu.au.

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

HII on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/WeAreHII





Contact:

Greg McCarthy

(202) 264-7126

gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3bc8643f-741d-4a58-9c13-d07544ea68c7