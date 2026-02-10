Olenox Industries Appoints Erik Blum and Adam Falkoff to Board of Directors

CONROE, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN — Olenox Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: OLOX) (“Olenox Industries” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Erik Blum and Adam Falkoff to its Board of Directors, effective Feb. 6, 2026.

Mr. Blum and Mr. Falkoff were appointed to fill existing board vacancies and will each serve until the Company’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified.

As non-employee directors, Mr. Blum and Mr. Falkoff will participate in the Company’s previously disclosed non-employee director compensation program, which includes an annual cash retainer, additional compensation for committee chair service, and equity awards under the Company’s Stock Incentive Plan. Each director will receive pro-rata compensation reflecting their appointment in February 2026.

Erik Blum, 60, currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Fynntechnical Innovations Inc. (FYNN), where he has led the turnaround of a publicly traded company from non-reporting pink sheet status to a fully audited and fully reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as of November 2023. Mr. Blum has more than 30 years of experience in corporate finance, debt markets, and public company management, including extensive experience in equity and structured finance. He has served as chief executive officer, chief financial officer, and director of multiple public companies and has been instrumental in guiding corporate restructurings and operational turnarounds.

Adam Falkoff, 57, has more than 20 years of experience in public policy, international relations, and business development. He has advised senior executives and boards of Fortune 100 companies, as well as Presidents, Prime Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, and Ambassadors. Mr. Falkoff is President of CapitalKeys, a bipartisan global public policy and strategic consulting firm with offices in Washington, D.C., London, and Singapore. He has held senior leadership roles at Microsoft and Amazon and has served in senior positions within the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate, and the Executive Branch. Mr. Falkoff is a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a member of The Trilateral Commission.

The Company has filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with these appointments.

About Olenox Industries Inc.

Olenox Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: OLOX), formerly known as Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX), is an industrial holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and scaling businesses that provide engineered solutions across industrial, energy, and infrastructure markets. Through its subsidiaries, including Giant Containers, the Company delivers high-quality modular and containerized systems designed for rapid deployment and long-term performance.

Investors:

investors@safeandgreenholdings.com

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com