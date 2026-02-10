KraneShares AI ETF AGIX Now Owns SpaceX Shares Post-xAI Merger

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KraneShares, a leading provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on transformative thematic and global market opportunities, has announced a portfolio update for the KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (Ticker: AGIX).

Following the merger between SpaceX and xAI1, AGIX’s xAI shares, which represented approximately 3.38% of the portfolio as of Feb. 2, 20262, have been converted into shares of the combined SpaceX entity.

Final share counts, valuation marks, and resulting portfolio weights may be updated as additional information about the merger becomes available. No action is required by AGIX shareholders in connection with the xAI–SpaceX merger or the resulting conversion of xAI shares into SpaceX shares.

According to public sources, SpaceX is evaluating a potential initial public offering (IPO) later in 20263, which could serve as a future liquidity catalyst for existing private shareholders, though any such transaction remains uncertain and subject to market conditions. As with other private holdings within AGIX, like Anthropic, its SpaceX position will be valued in accordance with AGIX’s established fair valuation procedures.

“AGIX continues to execute on its mandate of providing exposure to select private AI opportunities within a liquid ETF wrapper,” said Derek Yan, CFA, Senior Investment Strategist at KraneShares. “We believe that through holding both SpaceX and Anthropic, AGIX offers investors access to two of the most cutting-edge private AI innovators. Developments such as SpaceX’s plan to run AI data centers in orbit4 and Anthropic’s CoWork platform update highlight the evolving AI investment landscape. We believe AGIX is a tool for investors seeking to stay on top of, and potentially benefit from, these changes.”

For performance, holdings, risks, and additional details about the KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (Ticker: AGIX), please visit https://www.kraneshares.com/etf/agix/.

Company developments are speculative and may change or have no impact on the company or the Fund. They are for illustrative purposes only and not predictions of future results.

About KraneShares

KraneShares is an investment manager focused on providing innovative, high-conviction, and first-to-market ETFs based on extensive investing knowledge. KraneShares identifies groundbreaking capital market opportunities and offers investors cost-effective and transparent tools for gaining exposure to diverse asset classes. Founded in 2013, KraneShares serves institutions and financial professionals globally.

Citations:

Data from “Musk’s SpaceX Combines With xAI at $1.25 Trillion Valuation,” Bloomberg, as of 2/2/2026. Data from Bloomberg as of 2/2/2026.

Data from “SpaceX weighs June IPO timed to planetary alignment and Elon Musk’s birthday,” Financial Times, as of 1/28/2026. Data from the SpaceX company website as of 2/4/2026.





