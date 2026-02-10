FibroBiologics’ Chairman & CEO Pete O’Heeron Selected to Present at A4LI’s H-SPAN Summit at Georgetown University

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 270+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that Chairman and CEO Pete O’Heeron has been invited to serve as a main stage speaker at the upcoming A4LI’s H-SPAN Summit at Georgetown University.

The summit, taking place June 29–July 1, 2026, is hosted by the Alliance for Longevity Initiatives (A4LI) and is recognized as a premier event bringing together leaders, innovators, policymakers, and advocates from across the globe to advance legislative and scientific initiatives aimed at promoting healthier human lifespans. The three-day event will be held on the Georgetown University Capitol Campus and will culminate in a Congressional Briefing and Hill Day on Capitol Hill.

“We are proud to have Pete represent FibroBiologics on the H-SPAN stage,” said Dylan Livingston, Founder/CEO of Alliance For Longevity Initiatives. “Thymic regenerative biology is a potentially transformative area of research for extending healthy human lifespan, and Pete is a trailblazer in this space. FibroBiologics’ commitment to addressing chronic diseases aligns directly with the goals of the summit and A4LI’s mission of accelerating innovation that extends human healthspan.”

At the summit, Mr. O’Heeron will address an expert audience of researchers, biotech executives, and policy leaders on the next frontier of longevity science, including breakthroughs in cellular therapeutics and strategies for translating research into real-world clinical impact.

The Summit unites scientific advancement with policy frameworks, with Day 1 focusing on cutting-edge longevity research, Day 2 on frameworks for innovation policy, and Day 3 on direct advocacy with members of Congress to elevate national healthspan priorities. This year’s agenda reflects growing momentum in the biotech longevity ecosystem and underscores the importance of cross-sector collaboration.

“I’m honored to be selected as one of the main stage speakers for the H-SPAN Summit and to contribute to this important national dialogue,” said Pete O’Heeron. “FibroBiologics is committed to advancing therapies that prevent and treat chronic disease along with extending human life, and summits like this are essential for aligning scientific innovation with policy action.”

The Alliance for Longevity Initiatives (A4LI) is a 501(c)(4) organization advancing legislation and policies that aim to increase healthy human lifespan and accelerate equitable access to next-generation therapies. The H-SPAN Summit has quickly become a leading forum for shaping America’s longevity policy agenda.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 270+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com .

