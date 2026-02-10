Amaze Powers Successful Limited Edition TuffnUP Collection with Global Creator Joe Rauth

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze”) a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced that popular comedian and influencer Joe Rauth has launched his official merchandise storefront on the Amaze platform. With a fanbase of more than 14 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, Rauth’s Amaze digital storefront features his personal brand TuffnUP, a Christian-focused line of apparel, including t-shirts, shorts, hoodies, and more.

The limited edition TuffnUP collection successfully launched last week and quickly gained traction among Rauth’s highly engaged audience. Known for his skit-style comedy content blending humor with faith-centered themes, Rauth has cultivated a massive community around the world that connects deeply with his message. The collection features exclusive apparel designed specifically for this drop, with select items available for a limited time through his Amaze storefront.

“This launch shows what is possible when creators build products authentically reflecting their voice and values,” said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze. “Joe has built an incredibly strong connection with his loyal audience, and TuffnUP is a natural next step for him to take as he builds that connection even more. Amaze is proud to support creators like Joe as they turn community engagement into real businesses.”

The success of the TuffnUP launch highlights Amaze’s end-to-end commerce platform, which enables creators to design, launch, and scale merchandise collections without managing inventory, production, or fulfillment. Through Amaze, creators maintain complete control while accessing the infrastructure and supply chain needed to support high-demand product drops and global distribution.

As creators increasingly look to diversify revenue through owned brands and limited edition releases, Amaze continues to expand its ecosystem to support creators across a diverse range of communities.

Fans can explore Joe Rauth’s TuffnUP collection and future releases through his Amaze storefront: TuffnUP .