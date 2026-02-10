Cloudera Announces Strong Fiscal Year, Solidifying Position as Data and AI Anywhere Platform Leader

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudera, the only company bringing AI to data anywhere, today reports strong results as it begins FY27 with its annual Sales Kick Off event, ELEVATE27. The previous year was marked by strong growth, customer wins, expanded partnerships, and continued innovation to further the company’s position as the industry’s only hybrid data and AI platform.

Achieving Record-Breaking Financial Performance

Cloudera closed FY26 with a very strong fourth quarter, driven by over 50 percent year-over-year growth in new and expansion business, robust annual recurring revenue growth, and more than 100 percent new logo growth in Q4 across all regions. The company’s performance underscores increasing enterprise demand for flexible, secure data and AI platforms that operate seamlessly across clouds, data centers, and edge environments.

Advancing the Industry’s Most Flexible Data and AI Platform

Cloudera’s momentum is fueled by its unique position as the only data and AI platform vendor supporting deployment anywhere with a unified experience. By enabling enterprises to bring AI to data wherever it lives, Cloudera helps organizations unlock insights, strengthen security, improve efficiency, and power mission-critical outcomes.

As its third acquisition in two years, Cloudera’s acquisition of Taikun strengthens its capabilities in managing Kubernetes and cloud infrastructure across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. This has accelerated the vision and delivery of Cloudera Anywhere Cloud, including portable Data Services and AI anywhere–all through a unified control plane.

Over the past year, Cloudera delivered significant product innovations to advance this mission, including:

A platform update integrating Trino, Cloudera Shared Data Experience (SDX), and Cloudera Data Lineage (formerly Octopai), delivering unified data access, enhanced governance, and end-to-end lineage across the entire data estate

integrating Trino, Cloudera Shared Data Experience (SDX), and Cloudera Data Lineage (formerly Octopai), delivering unified data access, enhanced governance, and end-to-end lineage across the entire data estate Enhancements to Cloudera Iceberg REST Catalog and Cloudera Lakehouse Optimizer, reinforcing Cloudera’s commitment to the most open data lakehouse powered by Apache Iceberg

Cloudera Iceberg REST Catalog and Cloudera Lakehouse Optimizer, reinforcing Cloudera’s commitment to the most open data lakehouse powered by Apache Iceberg The latest release of Cloudera Data Services, bringing Private AI Anywhere on premises with secure, GPU-accelerated generative AI capabilities behind the enterprise firewall

of Cloudera Data Services, bringing Private AI Anywhere on premises with secure, GPU-accelerated generative AI capabilities behind the enterprise firewall An updated release of Cloudera Data Visualization, extending AI-driven analytics capabilities to customers operating in on-premises environments

In addition, Cloudera achieved critical certifications, including TX-RAMP Level 2 , GovRAMP Authorized at the Moderate impact level , and FedRAMP Moderate Authorization , further strengthening its position as a trusted data and AI platform for highly regulated industries.

Expanding a Global Partner Network

In addition to product innovation, Cloudera expanded the breadth and depth of its partner network to help customers accelerate enterprise AI adoption at scale. New and expanded partnerships include:

ServiceNow, Fundamental, Pulse, and Galileo.ai all joined Cloudera’s AI Ecosystem

all joined Cloudera’s Intel Corporation , advancing enterprise-grade AI adoption across industries throughout Asia Pacific

, advancing enterprise-grade AI adoption across industries throughout Asia Pacific Chainguard , making Cloudera one of the first enterprise data and AI platforms to deeply integrate a secure-by-default, shift-left security approach at the container image level

, making Cloudera one of the first enterprise data and AI platforms to deeply integrate a secure-by-default, shift-left security approach at the container image level Amazon Web Services (AWS), serving as a launch partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud and participating in the AWS Brazil Distribution Program

and participating in the Dell Technologies , integrating Dell ObjectScale with Cloudera to deliver a comprehensive Private AI Anywhere platform designed for scale, governance, and economic clarity



Cloudera also joined the AI-RAN Alliance , reinforcing its commitment to enabling AI innovation across telecommunication environments, and announced work with Krutrim to power large-scale analytics and data lake workloads for Ola on Krutrim Cloud.

Growing Enterprise Adoption Across Industries

Cloudera’s platform innovation and ecosystem expansion fueled strong customer growth across regulated and data-intensive industries worldwide including insurance, financial services, healthcare, automotive, telecom and government. Last year, customers Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank and Axis Bank were named winners in the IDC Future Enterprise Awards 2025 for their work with Cloudera. Cloudera also deepened its partnership with Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) to scale AI innovation.

Validating Momentum with Industry Recognition

Cloudera’s growth and innovation have been widely recognized by analysts, customers, and industry organizations. In FY26, the company earned 45 global awards, including honors recognizing:

Cloudera was also named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Fabric Platforms, Q4 2025 , and a Leader in the IDC Asia/Pacific MarketScape for Unified AI Platforms 2025 vendor assessment.

“Cloudera’s performance over the past year is consistent with a broader market shift toward trusted, hybrid data and AI solutions that meet enterprises where they are,” said Patrick Moorhead, Founder, CEO and Chief Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. “As organizations transition from proof-of-concept experiments to using AI to drive business outcomes, managing data, governance, and AI deployment across all environments is necessary. Cloudera’s reported growth demonstrates that customers value how Cloudera is delivering on these priorities.”

Scaling the Team

Cloudera opened new offices in San Jose and Saudi Arabia , and welcomed over 570 new hires across 30 countries. This included new members of the leadership team, Chief Product Officer Leo Brunnick , and Chief Technology Officer Sergio Gago. Cloudera has plans to hire nearly 650 new Cloudera employees over the course of FY27.

”This was a defining year for Cloudera,” said Charles Sansbury, CEO of Cloudera. “We delivered strong performance, expanded our ecosystem, and continued to innovate across our platform, all while staying true to our mission of bringing AI to data anywhere. As enterprises increasingly demand secure, flexible AI across all their environments, Cloudera is uniquely positioned to help them turn their data into trusted insights at scale. We’re entering FY27 with strong momentum and an even stronger roadmap.”

Powering Leadership for the AI Era

Cloudera has invested in building an inclusive technology ecosystem through its Women Leaders in Technology (WLIT) initiative, launched in FY25. WLIT connects women and allies in senior technology roles, promoting dialogue, policy insights, and networking that reveal pathways to leadership. In its first year, WLIT engaged over 1,100 professionals across six countries, featuring leaders from various fields, including banking, law enforcement, and academia. The initiative has fostered community through thought leadership, original research, and podcasts, reinforcing Cloudera’s commitment to amplifying diverse voices in AI and data.

Looking Ahead

As Cloudera enters FY27, the company is building on this momentum with continued innovation across its data and AI portfolio. Already this year, Cloudera announced significant updates to its AI Inferencing capabilities, extending them to the data center to deliver maximum security while advancing its mission to bring AI to data anywhere.

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only data and AI platform company that large organizations trust to bring AI to their data anywhere it lives. Unlike other providers, Cloudera delivers a consistent cloud experience that converges public clouds, data centers, and the edge, leveraging a proven open-source foundation. As the pioneer in big data, Cloudera empowers businesses to apply AI and assert control over 100% of their data, in all forms, delivering unified security, governance, and real-time predictive insights. The world’s largest organizations across all industries rely on Cloudera to transform decision-making and ultimately boost bottom lines, safeguard against threats, and save lives.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X . Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

