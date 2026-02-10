Florida's Industrial Tale of Two Cities: Tampa Dominates While Orlando Stages 2026 Comeback

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida's two largest industrial markets are charting divergent paths that together reveal the state's emergence as a national logistics powerhouse, according to new market reports from WareCRE, a B2B industrial real estate marketplace.

Tampa has delivered 10 million square feet or more of annual warehouse leasing for five consecutive years (2020-2024), a streak unmatched in the Southeast outside of Atlanta. Meanwhile, Orlando's market turned a corner in Q3 2025 with 2 million square feet of positive net absorption after seven quarters of rising vacancy, earning CBRE's designation as one of the top 10 U.S. markets for industrial rent growth in 2026.

"Tampa and Orlando represent two sides of the same opportunity," said Nick Gardiner, Head of Platform Strategy at WareCRE. "Tampa is the proven performer with small bay vacancy at 3.2% and rent growth leading Florida at 6.5%. Orlando is the value play, where the supply-demand adjustment just completed and CBRE is projecting 7% to 9% rent growth through 2026."

TAMPA MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

-- Five consecutive years of 10M+ SF annual absorption (2020-2024)

-- Small bay vacancy at 3.2%, the tightest in Florida

-- 75% pre-leasing on new construction, the highest among Florida markets

-- Rent growth of 6.5% year-over-year, leading the state

-- 170 people moving to Tampa Bay daily

-- 70% decline in development pipeline since Q3 2022

-- Average asking rents of $9.06 to $12.50 PSF NNN

Tampa's small bay segment remains critically undersupplied. With virtually no new small-format construction planned and steady demand from population growth, this segment is expected to see continued rent appreciation of 8% to 12% annually through 2026.

ORLANDO MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

-- Q3 2025: 2M SF positive absorption, ending seven quarters of rising vacancy

-- CBRE top 10 U.S. market for 2026 industrial rent growth (7-9% projected)

-- Vacancy peaked at 9.2% in Q2 2025, now declining to 7.4%

-- Construction at decade lows, limiting future supply pressure

-- Theme park logistics ecosystem creates a unique demand base

-- Lake Nona Medical City is driving life sciences manufacturing demand

-- #1 in job growth, population growth, and GDP growth among the 30 largest U.S. metros

-- Population grew 2.7% in 2024, adding 76,000 new residents

Orlando's adjustment period created a brief window of favorable conditions for tenants. With the supply-demand imbalance now correcting and new construction severely constrained, landlord leverage is expected to strengthen through 2026.

"Florida is adding a city the size of Orlando every four years," Gardiner added. "The question isn't whether Tampa and Orlando will see continued industrial demand. It's whether there will be enough supply to meet it. Right now, both markets are answering that question differently, and both answers create opportunity."

