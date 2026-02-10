Berger Montague PC Investigates Under Armour, Inc’s Board of Directors for Breach of Fiduciary Duty (NYSE: UA)

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC advises shareholders of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA) (“Under Armour” or the “Company”) about an investigation into the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) for potential breaches of fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders in connection with reported cybersecurity events involving the Company’s data systems.

Shareholders of Under Armour may learn more about this investigation by contacting Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015 or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

Under Armour, headquartered in Baltimore, MD, is a global sportswear and performance gear company that designs, develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories worldwide.

