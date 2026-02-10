Moburst Launches Growth Labs Initiative to Enhance the Development of AI-Powered Solutions to Supercharge Client Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moburst , a leading full-service mobile-first digital marketing agency, announces the launch of its Growth Labs initiative, a suite of AI-driven solutions that are transforming client experiences and outcomes. This move reflects the agency's ongoing commitment to driving innovation and leveraging cutting-edge technology.

Growth Labs is Moburst’s proprietary AI innovation and product unit, focused on building, testing and scaling AI-powered marketing solutions. As part of the Growth Labs solutions, Moburst develops products to improve how brands grow, perform, and appear on digital, search engines, answer engines and generative AI platforms.

Over the past year, Moburst has made substantial investments in artificial intelligence (AI), refining tactics and tools that not only enhance internal efficiency but, more importantly, deliver greater results for clients. Through extensive research, testing and continual refinement, Moburst is developing proprietary products and exploring new business offerings that better serve clients.

To date, Moburst’s AI team – supported by 16 cross-department “AI Champions” who work to help teams integrate AI into daily operations – has embedded AI across all 29 service offerings, from creative development and performance marketing to public relations and app development. This collaboration ensures that AI is not siloed but instead integrated into every facet of the business.

In January 2026, Moburst debuted 10 new AI-powered internal products, outside of its Growth Labs initiative, garnering impressive performance metrics across the board. Some notable product innovations include:

Standardized Reporting Agent : A solution designed to improve consistency across reports while significantly accelerating client insights. Automated reporting reduces report creation time by up to 95%, from three hours to just 15 minutes. This enables Moburst’s clients to receive timely, reliable data, empowering them to make informed decisions quickly, ultimately driving better business outcomes and enhancing their ability to respond to market dynamics in real-time.

: A solution designed to improve consistency across reports while significantly accelerating client insights. Automated reporting reduces report creation time by up to 95%, from three hours to just 15 minutes. This enables Moburst’s clients to receive timely, reliable data, empowering them to make informed decisions quickly, ultimately driving better business outcomes and enhancing their ability to respond to market dynamics in real-time. Social Performance & Trend Analysis Agent : This AI agent combines performance data from social media platforms with real-time trend analysis from channels like Instagram and TikTok to surface actionable insights. By analyzing social engagement and audience behavior, it delivers results in an easy-to-understand format, allowing teams and clients to quickly identify what’s working, what’s trending and where to focus next – all without hours of manual analysis. This helps clients stay ahead of the curve in their social strategies, ensuring they can capitalize on key trends and improve their social media impact.

: This AI agent combines performance data from social media platforms with real-time trend analysis from channels like Instagram and TikTok to surface actionable insights. By analyzing social engagement and audience behavior, it delivers results in an easy-to-understand format, allowing teams and clients to quickly identify what’s working, what’s trending and where to focus next – all without hours of manual analysis. This helps clients stay ahead of the curve in their social strategies, ensuring they can capitalize on key trends and improve their social media impact. Meeting-to-Action Item Agent: A solution that attends every meeting and client call, understands who is responsible for each account across all departments and teams, and within minutes after each meeting, automatically assigns the relevant action items to each team member in our task management system, including recommended priorities and execution timelines based on the discussion.



To further accelerate its product development efforts and expand its in-house solutions, Moburst has hired Fernando Ideses as its Strategic Technology Product Lead. With over 15 years of experience in product development, Ideses brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership expertise. He previously founded and led Crystal Ball, a marketing analytics platform that empowered businesses to turn fragmented data into actionable insights. Prior to that, he led a successful software development agency for over a decade, specializing in mobile app development and SaaS solutions.

“Moburst has always been at the cutting edge of digital marketing, and we are constantly looking for ways to push the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Gilad Bechar, founder and CEO of Moburst. “Fernando’s deep product development expertise and his track record of innovation will be instrumental in ensuring we continue to help our clients achieve long-term growth and maintain their competitive edge in an increasingly fast-paced market.”

As part of his new role, Ideses will lead the development of innovative products that build on Moburst's already impressive suite of AI-powered tools, further accelerating growth for its clients. These solutions will enhance existing offerings, including AI-driven products for social media growth, large language model (LLM) optimization and other technologies designed to ensure clients stay ahead in the fast-evolving world of AI-driven marketing. Ideses will guide the product lifecycle – from ideation and roadmapping to execution and market launch – continuing Moburst's legacy of developing cutting-edge solutions that are finely tuned to client needs and market trends.

“The pace of innovation in AI is accelerating at an unprecedented rate, and Moburst is fully committed to staying at the forefront,” said Ideses. “The opportunity to create products that empower our clients in ways that were unimaginable just a few years ago is truly invigorating. Our mission is to continue developing solutions that not only meet the evolving demands of the market but also drive real, sustainable growth.”

With Ideses at the helm, the Growth Labs initiative is poised to solidify Moburst’s position as an industry leader in AI-driven marketing solutions, further enhancing the agency’s ability to drive impactful results for its clients. Over the next 12 to 24 months, Growth Labs will continue expanding its product roadmap with AI solutions focused on predictive analytics, generative content intelligence and deeper integration with emerging AI platforms.

About Moburst

Moburst is a full-service mobile-first digital agency that propels companies into category leaders through AI-powered marketing. Our methodology is driven by a proprietary AI program, with dedicated experts embedded in every department to pioneer intelligent solutions that deliver unparalleled client growth.

Trusted by global leaders from startups to enterprises like Google, Uber, Samsung, and Reddit, we deliver end-to-end results across the full marketing stack. Our expertise spans data-driven strategy, full-funnel organic growth (ASO/SEO/AEO), award-winning creative, digital transformation with dev teams, and intelligent media planning and buying execution.

Our services:

STRATEGY: Mobile Strategy, Product Design, Digital & Social Strategy, Analytics & BI

ORGANIC: AEO/GEO, ASO, SEO, CRO, Localization, Public Relations, Podcasting

CREATIVE: Concept & Design Services, Video Production, Content, UI-UX

MEDIA: Social, Search, Networks & RTBs, Influencers, Email, OTT, Premium Publishers

DEVELOP: Wireframes, Websites, Apps, eCommerce, AI-Powered Tools

Every day, our team’s mission is to innovate creative solutions that connect brands with highly targeted audiences that convert into loyal users. Ready to accelerate your own growth curve?

Let’s build it together.