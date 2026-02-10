Acquia Honors Partners for Solving Complex Digital Transformation Challenges with Open Source Innovation

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acquia today announced the winners of its 2025 Partner Awards, recognizing an elite group of agencies and integrators that helped global brands overcome fragmented technology stacks to deliver high-impact digital results.

While many organizations struggled with technical silos this year, Acquia’s partners leveraged composable architectures to streamline operations. Global Partner of the Year Capgemini was recognized for its dominant revenue performance and an exceptional go-to-market strategy for Drupal-based solutions. Meanwhile, FreelyGive, awarded for Excellence for Customer Outcomes, demonstrated exceptional engagement and an outstanding go-to-market strategy with their use of Acquia Source.

The awards are judged based on rigorous criteria, including technical certification density, contributions to the Drupal open-source community, and verified customer success metrics.

“Our 2025 winners have set a new standard for excellence, delivering the technical innovation and strategic expertise that allow our customers to accelerate business growth,” said Chris Tranquill, Chief Executive Officer at Acquia. “As a partner-first organization we are committed to providing the specialized support needed for our partners to solve the most complex digital challenges. We are honored to work with partners across the globe who have demonstrated the leadership, creativity, and collaborative spirit essential to pushing the boundaries of the digital experience landscape. Congratulations to all the winners and thank you for your continued partnership."

Among the top honorees is AWS, named Technology Alliance Partner of the Year.

“It is an honor to be recognized as Acquia’s Technology Partner of the Year. AWS and Acquia share a core value of customer obsession, and that’s one of the many reasons our partnership has been so successful over the past 20 years,” said Peter Cray, VP, Amazon Web Services. “I am proud of the remarkable growth and innovation we have achieved together, and looking forward to continuing to build transformative AI experiences for Acquia customers.”

The 2025 Acquia Partner Award winners are:

Excellence in Partner Growth

Partner of the Year – Global: Capgemini

Capgemini Partner of the Year – North America: Hounder

Hounder Partner of the Year – EMEA: Factorial

Factorial Partner of the Year – APJ: Sitback

Sitback Partner of the Year – Latin America: NTT Data

NTT Data Partner of the Year – Technology Alliance: AWS

AWS Most Wins of the Year: manifesto

manifesto Top Growth Partner of the Year (NA): Elevated Third

Elevated Third Top Growth Partner of the Year (EMEA): SQLI





Excellence in Customer Outcomes

Partner of the Year – ACP (Drupal): Capgemini

Capgemini Partner of the Year – Source: FreelyGive

FreelyGive Partner of the Year – DAM: Aldis Systems

Aldis Systems Partner of the Year – Web Governance (Accessibility): Jakala

Jakala Partner of the Year – Content Optimization (Conductor): Material+

Material+ Partner Advocate of the Year: Paragon DCX

Paragon DCX Strategic Marketing Excellence (NA): CI HUB

CI HUB Strategic Marketing Excellence (EMEA): Gain

Gain Emerging Partner of the Year (NA): Mighty Union

Mighty Union Emerging Partner of the Year (EMEA): Piwik Pro

Piwik Pro Tech for Good Partner of the Year: Velir





Excellence in Innovation

Top Developer Certified Partner of the Year: Zoocha

Zoocha Top Technical Excellence Partner of the Year: Axelerant

Axelerant Product Most Valuable Partner of the Year: KPMG

KPMG Top Partner Community Contributor: Mobomo

Mobomo Advanced Technology Partner of the Year: Conductor





Acquia’s partner ecosystem is comprised of more than 800 leading digital agencies, systems integrators, and technology providers who leverage Acquia’s Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to help organizations build, manage, and optimize their digital properties.

For more information about the Acquia Partner Program, visit https://www.acquia.com/partners .

