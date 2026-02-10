Float Glass Market worth $298.65 billion in 2030 at 11.7% says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Float Glass Market is projected to grow from USD 171.88 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 298.65 billion in 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™.

A combination of structural demand changes, trends in material substitution, long-term policy, and technology changes, rather than cyclical construction growth, is driving the global expansion of float glass. The growing need to use glass as a versatile material that provides transparency, durability, safety, and energy performance in buildings and transportation is one of the driving forces. Float glass is also becoming a substitute for traditional construction materials because it can complement energy-efficient building walls, daylight maximization, and contemporary design requirements, particularly in high-rise commercial buildings, airports, retail spaces, and infrastructure. Simultaneously, restrictive building codes in thermal insulation, solar control, and carbon reduction are accelerating the adoption of higher-order processed glass products, all derived from float glass, thereby driving growth in base glass demand. The industrial and consumer markets, such as appliances, furniture, mirrors, and interiors, also boost growth, as rising disposable incomes and urban lifestyles are increasing the amount of glass used per person. Moreover, other supply-side variables, such as capacity growth in new markets, improvements in process efficiency, and the localization of float glass production, are increasing the product's availability and making it less expensive on the world market. Together with the consistent demand for automotive glazing and the accelerated pace of solar energy plant opportunities, these construction- and usage-based factors are supporting the global float glass market.

List of Key Players in Float Glass Market:

TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP. (Taiwan) CSG HOLDING CO., LTD. (China) Fuyao Group (China) Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan) Saint-Gobain (France), Sisecam (Turkey) Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan) AGC Inc. (Japan) Trulite (Georgia) SCHOTT (Germany) Vitro (Mexico)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Float Glass Market:

Drivers: Growing demand for float glass in construction & Infrastructure sector. Restraint: High production and energy cost. Opportunity: Rising adoption in emerging economies. Challenge: High cost of advanced technologies.

Key Findings of the Study:

In terms of value, the automotive & transportation segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024. In terms of value, the tinted float glass segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. In terms of value, the <5mm segment by thickness accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024. Europe accounted for the second-largest market share in the float glass market in 2024.

Based on product, the tempered float glass led the float glass market in 2024, due to its higher performance attributes, coupled with a much higher price relative to normal clear float glass. Heat treatment and processing also increase the strength, impact resistance, and thermal stability of tempered glass and are therefore used in safety-critical and high-stress applications. The result of this value addition is that its share of market value will increase significantly. Tempered float glass is in high demand for its use in modern construction, such as facades, curtain walls, doors, partitions, railings, and shower enclosures, as safety regulations increasingly require tougher glass. The automotive industry is not left behind, with tempered glass used in sidelites and rear windows, making a significant contribution to the sector, given the growing vehicle production volumes and the increase in glass per vehicle. Besides, the development of commercial structures, luxury residential buildings, and infrastructure such as airports and metro stations is skewed toward high-specification glass solutions, which favours the use of tempered products. Since downstream processing intensity, compliance with regulations, and end user preference are moving towards the direction of safer and more durable glazing solutions, tempered float glass takes a disproportionate amount of revenue, making it the product segment that dominates the value.

By end-use industry, the construction & infrastructure segment accounted for the largest market share of float glass in 2024, driven by high consumption intensity, widespread use of value-added glass products, and broad application across residential, commercial, and government infrastructure projects. The greatest use of glass per project is in buildings, including windows, facades, curtain walls, partitions, skylights, balustrades, and interior applications, most of which are made of float glass and further refined into tempered, laminated, coated, or insulating glass units. These processed products are sold at very high prices compared to simple float glass, thereby increasing the value of the construction industry. Moreover, the growing adoption of energy-efficient and green building requirements is driving demand for advanced glazing, such as low-emissivity and solar-control glass, further increasing average selling prices. Thicker and higher-performance glass is regularly suggested in large-scale infrastructure projects such as airports, metro rail stations, commercial complexes, and institutional buildings, further supporting value growth. Construction projects have a larger surface area and are more customized compared to automotive and solar projects and thus generate more revenue per installation. With urbanization, infrastructure expenditure, and strong renewal activity in both emerging and developed markets, the Construction and Infrastructure segment is expected to remain the leading driver of float glass demand by value in 2024.

By region, Asia Pacific will have the largest share of the global float glass market in 2024, in terms of value, due to its high concentration in construction activities, manufacturing capacity, and end-use demand. Asia Pacific is the top residential and commercial construction region in the world, with a high rate of urbanization, population, and massive infrastructural development in countries such as China, India, Southeast Asia, and some areas in East Asia. Modern building designs in these Asian markets are increasingly adopting designs that demand extensive use of architectural glass, facades, curtain walls, and energy-efficient glazing, which is adding more value to the realization. Asia Pacific is the world's manufacturing center of automotive and solar energy, which are also major users of the higher specification float glass in large amounts. The affordability of supplying large capacity of float glass manufacturing in the region allows the availability of large quantities of float glass to supply with further processing downstream to manufacture tempered, laminated, and coated glass products, which have higher margins. Besides, governmental projects that are oriented at infrastructure improvement, cheap housing, popularization of renewable energies, and intelligent city projects keep creating new demand for high-tech glass solutions. Asia Pacific is projected to be the most significant contributor to the value of the float glass market in 2024, driven by large-scale demand, growth in the use of value-added glass products, and strong regional manufacturing integration

