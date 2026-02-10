Community Bank & Trust, with support from Phoenix Lender Services, Closes Over $63 Million in SBA Loans During Government Shutdowns

LAGRANGE, Ga., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While many financial institutions slowed or paused during the federal government shutdowns, and others continue to scale back or exit government-guaranteed lending programs through the Small Business Administration (SBA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Community Bank & Trust moved in the opposite direction. The bank accelerated, deploying capital, closing loans, and delivering reliable financing to small businesses and rural communities when access to credit was needed most.

The 125-year-old institution, which originated its first government-guaranteed loan in 1984, closed nine SBA loans totaling $19.56 million in the first month of 2026, delivering critical capital to small businesses at a time when traditional financing channels stalled.

“This performance came amid one of the most uncertain operating environments lenders have faced in years,” said Jeremy Gilpin, CEO of Community Bank & Trust. “Our momentum sends a clear message: We don’t retreat during challenging times, we lean in. While others are stepping away from SBA and USDA lending, we’re moving forward because our communities depend on it.”

Each loan supported business expansions or acquisitions and job creation or preservation, reinforcing the essential role small businesses play in the local economies. Despite policy and operational disruptions tied to the shutdown, Community Bank & Trust remained fully operational, maintaining disciplined underwriting, proactive borrower support, and consistent closings.

Supported by its sister company, Phoenix Lender Services, the bank continued advancing transactions seamlessly.

“The team's performance wasn’t accidental; it was intentional,” Gilpin added. “While others waited for a vote,” our team focused on solutions. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our borrowers, serving as Main Street’s first line of support when it matters most.”

January’s momentum sets the tone for 2026, positioning the bank as a stabilizing force for entrepreneurs and growing businesses navigating an evolving economic and regulatory landscape.

“Closing nearly $20 million in SBA loans during a shutdown wasn’t about volume; it was about values. Access to capital shouldn’t pause when conditions get hard. Showing up consistently is exactly when lenders matter most,” said Stephanie Dunn, Chief Revenue Officer at Phoenix Lender Services.

