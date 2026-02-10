Codexis Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis Inc. (Nasdaq: CDXS), a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, announced today that it has earned its ISO 9001:2015 certification. The official certification reflects Codexis’s dedication to delivering manufacturing excellence by applying a high standard of quality assurance throughout all of its processes, including research and development, product manufacturing and testing, delivery, support, and customer service.

“Quality assurance is the responsibility of every Codexis employee,” said Alison Moore, Codexis’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to have achieved this certification, which is a testament to our dedication to provide the best customer service possible. We are driven to not only adhere to our already high-quality assurance standards, but to continually improve upon them.”

Codexis’s ISO 9001:2015 certification applies to its headquarters in Redwood City, Calif., which houses its research and development facilities, process development laboratories, including the ECO Synthesis® Innovation Laboratory, and the non-GMP manufacturing facility, which will now deliver enzyme products related to the ECO Synthesis manufacturing platform.

Description of the ISO 9001 Standard

ISO 9001 is a globally recognized standard for the establishment and certification of a quality management system (QMS). The standard specifies the requirements to plan, establish, implement, operate, monitor, review, maintain and continually improve a documented management system to protect against, reduce the likelihood of occurrence, prepare for, respond to, and recover from disruptive incidents when they arise. It is intended to be applicable to all organizations, or parts thereof, regardless of type, size and nature of the organization.

The ISO 9001 certification signifies that Codexis has implemented effective processes and controls to ensure the consistent quality of its products and services, from design and development to delivery and support. By achieving ISO 9001 certification, Codexis is committed to developing and delivering high-quality biomanufacturing products and services.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing that leverages its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes. Codexis enzymes solve real-world challenges associated with small molecule and nucleic acid therapeutics manufacturing. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis manufacturing platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit https://www.codexis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

