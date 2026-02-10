Weight Watchers Partners with PVOLVE to Deliver Clinically Validated Strength Workouts to Members in the GLP-1 Era

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“Weight Watchers”), the global leader in science-backed weight health, today announced a strategic partnership with PVOLVE , the clinically validated workout method, designed to support longevity through strength, mobility, and stability training.

As weight health enters a new era driven by GLP-1 medications and growing awareness of the role lean muscle plays in metabolism, Weight Watchers continues to innovate its science-backed approach to deliver even stronger outcomes for members. Building and preserving muscle plays an important role in long-term health, especially for women in midlife and members using GLP-1 medications.

To meet these evolving needs, Weight Watchers is further expanding its integrated approach by deepening its strength-forward movement offerings through PVOLVE’s clinically validated method to support members throughout their weight health journey and promote overall longevity.

Starting today, Weight Watchers members will gain access to exclusive PVOLVE classes suitable for all fitness levels and life stages through the WeightWatchers Core, Core+, Med+, GLP-1 Success and Menopause programs. Members will also be able to upgrade to PVOLVE’s full on-demand library through Weight Watchers and purchase a curated starter kit featuring PVOLVE’s best-selling unique resistance equipment.

For members using GLP-1 medications, strength training plays a critical role in supporting lean muscle and long-term success. The Weight Watchers Med+ Program, which includes their GLP-1 Success Program combines board-certified clinicians, behavioral science, personalized nutrition, strength-building plans, and expert coaching and community support to help manage side effects and deliver better outcomes than medication alone.

Data shows the positive impact of this integrated approach. At one month, regularly engaged Weight Watchers Med+ members lost 61.3% more body weight than those who took medicine alone; and at twelve months, 29.1% more.

Women lose 3-5% of muscle mass per decade, starting at age 30, but PVOLVE’s workouts have been shown to help partially offset this decline. In a 12-week PVOLVE program, participants experienced significant increases in lean muscle mass and improved lower body strength by 19%.

By pairing Weight Watchers’ holistic approach to nutrition, behavior change support, and medical care with PVOLVE’s fitness method, members receive a more personalized and comprehensive approach to weight health.

"As the definition of weight health evolves, so does our approach,” said Julie Rice, Chief Experience Officer of Weight Watchers. “This partnership with PVOLVE builds on our foundation by bringing more strength-forward movement into our ecosystem alongside nutrition, behavior change, coaching, and medical care - so our members can achieve more sustainable, long-term results."

“Movement should empower you, not exhaust you,” said Rachel Katzman, Founder of PVOLVE. “PVOLVE was created to help people feel strong, capable, and confident in their bodies through every stage of life, and we saw a natural partnership with Weight Watchers in that shared vision. For more than six decades, they’ve supported millions of people with a science-backed, comprehensive approach to health, and together we’re bringing movement, nutrition, medical care and coaching together in a way that truly supports real, lasting change and longevity.”

What Members Receive Through Weight Watchers + PVOLVE Partnership:

As part of the collaboration, all Weight Watchers members will gain access to exclusive benefits from PVOLVE, including:

Weight Watchers + PVOLVE Streaming Membership: Immediate access to select custom PVOLVE workouts through the Weight Watchers app – designed for all fitness levels and life stages, with specialized series for women in perimenopause and menopause, and a dedicated GLP-1 strength series.

Immediate access to select custom PVOLVE workouts through the Weight Watchers app – designed for all fitness levels and life stages, with specialized series for women in perimenopause and menopause, and a dedicated GLP-1 strength series. Expanded PVOLVE streaming experience: The opportunity to unlock the full PVOLVE library of 1,700+ on-demand classes through the Weight Watchers app at a special reduced member rate.

The opportunity to unlock the full PVOLVE library of 1,700+ on-demand classes through the Weight Watchers app at a special reduced member rate. Weight Watchers + PVOLVE Starter Kit: A curated kit featuring PVOLVE’s best-selling essentials, which include – Gliders, Floor Gloves, Heavy Ankle Band, P.ball, and P.band, also at a reduced member rate.





As weight health solutions become increasingly fragmented, Weight Watchers is setting the industry standard by delivering a fully integrated experience that unites medical care, nutrition, behavior change, and movement in one connected platform. The partnership with PVOLVE builds on this foundation to further recognize strength, mobility, and muscle preservation as essential contributing pillars of lasting weight health.

ABOUT WEIGHT WATCHERS

Weight Watchers is the global leader in science-backed weight management, offering an integrated support system built for the GLP-1 era that combines scientific expertise, medication, cutting-edge technology, and human connection. With more than 60 years of experience, Weight Watchers is the most studied commercial weight management program in the world, delivered through its No. 1 U.S. doctor-recommended weight-loss program. Its holistic, personalized approach also includes U.S.-based clinical interventions and access to GLP-1 medications when clinically appropriate, and a global network of coaches and community support. Since 1963, the company has led with science to deliver its members the personalized support they need to reach and sustain their goals. Members can access these solutions directly, or through Weight Watchers for Business’ full-spectrum platform for employers, health plans, and payers. In a landscape crowded with contradictory advice, isolating apps, and one-size-fits-all solutions, Weight Watchers offers a proven path forward that is rooted in research, grounded in empathy and designed to help every member feel better in their body and live a longer, healthier life. For more information, visit weightwatchers.com.

ABOUT PVOLVE

PVOLVE is the first clinically-proven movement longevity company- built on a method that uniquely combines the three pillars of longevity training: strength, mobility, and stability. Using patented resistance equipment and functional movement patterns, PVOLVE sculpts and tones the body while helping members move better, longer. Founded by Rachel Katzman in 2017, the PVOLVE Method is backed by a Clinical Advisory Board of expert physicians and highly credentialed trainers with expertise in human physiology and biomechanics. In June 2023, world-renowned actress Jennifer Aniston officially partnered with PVOLVE after experiencing transformative results, calling the method “a game changer” for how she felt and looked. PVOLVE has a hybrid fitness model, offering more than 1,700 on-demand workouts, a two-way live virtual studio, and targeted series across web and mobile apps. The brand has over 30 studio locations open across North America, with more than 50 additional studios in development. Learn more at pvolve.com and pvolvefranchise.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lizzy Levitan

WW@hunt-gather.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

John Mills or Anna Kate Heller

WeightWatchers@icrinc.com