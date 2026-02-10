Chicago Fire FC Unveils New “Forever Red" Kit to Heat Up 2026 Season

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 2026 Major League Soccer season nears kickoff, Chicago Fire FC today revealed its new “Forever Red” kit in collaboration with MLS and adidas. The new design brings a modern update on a timeless classic, honoring Chicago’s unshakable spirit, and is available for purchase online starting at 10 a.m. CT at MLSstore.com, at a kit launch community event on Saturday, Feb. 14, and at the Fire’s Home Opener against CF Montréal on Saturday, Feb. 28.

Modern Update on a Timeless Classic

The Fire’s “Forever Red” kit refines the Club’s iconic identity with classic red, now with a crisp knitted collar, sleeve stripe detail in both red and blue drawn from the city’s flag, and “Red ‘Til The End” adorned on the exterior neck. Inspired by the pulse of Chicago itself, the new kit reimagines previous kits from the Fire, infusing character both on and off the pitch that brings enduring elegance and style beyond the stadium and into the city streets.

“With this modern refresh of a classic, we’re honoring the legacy our fans hold close while pushing our identity forward,” said Dan Moriarty, CMO at Chicago Fire FC. “As we head into what promises to be one of the most electrifying eras in our Club’s history, ‘Forever Red’ captures that surge of energy and ambition. It’s more than a jersey – it's the spark we’re carrying onto the pitch in 2026.”

Kit Launch Community Event

To unveil the new kit locally, the Fire is partnering with West Loop coffeehouse Drip Collective (172 N Racine Ave.) for a kit launch community event on Saturday, Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT. The open house event will transform the cafe into a pop-up shop featuring:

“Forever Red” kit customization and Chicago Fire FC merchandise flash sale

Live stream of Chicago Fire FC’s preseason match vs. the Portland Timbers

Beats from local artists DJ Step and DJ Alexander Great

Valentine’s Day-themed floral bouquets from local florist Planks & Pistils

Heart-shaped Lou Malnati’s pizzas

Café Bustelo specialty coffee drinks

Exclusive giveaways





An Expanded Partnership With Carvana

As fans gather to celebrate the new kit in true community fashion, the moment also highlights a strengthened partnership with Carvana, carrying the Fire into the 2026 season. Extending its long-running, multi-year role as front-of-kit partner, Carvana will serve as the first founding partner of the Fire’s new privately-funded stadium, marking a significant expansion of its relationship with the Club. Carvana’s continued presence on-kit reflects a lasting, integrated investment in the Fire, the Chicago market, and the continued growth of soccer in the United States.

“Chicago Fire FC is building something for the long term, and we’re proud to be part of that, alongside the fans who make this city’s soccer community so special,” said Ryan Keeton, Carvana Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer. “From the nod to the Club’s history with the ‘Forever Red’ kit to helping bring a new stadium to life, we’re excited to help fuel what’s ahead for the Fire in 2026 and beyond.”

Momentum Heading Into the 2026 Season

Chicago’s upcoming regular season, driven by Carvana, begins on the road against the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT, at BBVA Stadium. The following weekend, the Fire will host Eastern Conference rival CF Montréal on Saturday, Feb. 28, at Soldier Field.

As the Chicago Fire sets sights on this 2026 season, the Club aims to build on the momentum of a transformative 2025 campaign. Last season marked the Club’s first postseason appearance since 2017, its first playoff victory in more than a decade, and a ninth-place finish in the Eastern Conference – signaling a new era of growth on and off the pitch.

**Media assets of the official kit can be found here.

About Chicago Fire FC

The Chicago Fire Football Club (Chicago Fire FC) is an American professional soccer club that competes in Major League Soccer (MLS), the top U.S. domestic league. Founded on October 8, 1997, on the 126th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire, the Club began play in 1998 as one of the League’s first expansion franchises. The Fire have won six major domestic titles, including the 1998 MLS Cup; the 1998, 2000, 2003, and 2006 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups; as well as the 2003 MLS Supporters’ Shield. Chicago Fire FC’s affiliate team, Chicago Fire II, plays in MLS NEXT Pro, a professional league that completes the pro player pathway from MLS NEXT, the youth academy programs, through to MLS. The Chicago Fire Academy currently features five teams ranging from U-13 to U-18. The Club’s charitable arm, the Chicago Fire Foundation, was recognized as ESPN’s 2019 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year and has made significant contributions to enhance the lives of disadvantaged youth throughout Chicagoland, providing over $10 million back to the community. The Fire train at the Endeavor Health Performance Center, a $100M state-of-the-art-facility and play their home matches at historic Soldier Field. For more information, visit chicagofirefc.com.

About Carvana

Carvana’s mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. Since launching in 2013, more than 4 million customers have chosen Carvana’s leading automotive ecommerce experience to shop, sell, finance, and trade in vehicles entirely online, with the convenience of delivery or local pick up as soon as the same day. Carvana’s unique offering is powered by its passionate team, differentiated national infrastructure, and purpose-built technology.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7bffe6e-1d14-4a0e-8130-df02db5fe8d6