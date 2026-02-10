ONAR, a Leading AI‑Powered Marketing Platform, Preannounces Expected Record Q4 and Full‑Year 2025 Revenue and Completes Divestiture of Non-Aligned Assets

MIAMI, FL, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONAR Holding Corporation ("ONAR" or the "Company") today preannounced preliminary expectations for record fourth quarter and full-year 2025 revenue, including expected fourth quarter 2025 revenue of approximately $1.5 million, up from approximately $1.077 million in the third quarter of 2025, representing approximately 39% sequential growth. The Company also announced that it has completed the divestiture of Reliant Pools Inc. ("Reliant Pools"), transferring 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Reliant Pools to Elijah May. The divestiture was effected pursuant to a Stock Purchase Agreement entered into on January 19, 2026, and is effective as of December 31, 2025.

ONAR has been executing a multi-step transformation to streamline its operations and focus on its core strategy: building a technology-enabled marketing platform with artificial-intelligence-driven capabilities. Reliant Pools - a legacy custom swimming-pool construction business in the greater Austin, Texas market - was non-core to that strategy, required separate operating attention, and carried liabilities and operational complexity that did not align with ONAR's long-term focus.

In its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company disclosed that management was actively pursuing strategic alternatives for Reliant Pools, including a potential sale or wind-down of operations, with the intention of redeploying resources toward ONAR's higher-growth, higher-margin marketing and technology platform. The completion of this divestiture fulfills that stated objective and marks the final step in exiting the Company's legacy pools segment as ONAR advances toward a clean, focused operating model for 2026.

With Reliant Pools now divested, ONAR expects to be more focused, operationally agile, and better positioned to allocate time and resources to its marketing and technology platform - including its agency network and ONAR Labs, the Company's innovation and technology division focused on developing and integrating AI-driven tools across ONAR's operations.

Claude Zdanow, Chief Executive Officer of ONAR, commented, "This transaction represents the final piece of our multi-year transition away from a legacy business that was not aligned with our long-term strategy. By removing a non-core asset, its related liabilities, and the complexity they create, we can fully concentrate on building ONAR into a modern marketing and AI technology platform. As we look ahead to 2026, we believe the Company is entering the year with a cleaner, more focused operating model designed to drive scalable growth, higher-margin revenue opportunities, and stronger execution across our agency network."

Strategic Rationale and Investor Highlights

Eliminates a legacy, non-core operating segment and simplifies ONAR's business profile.

Reduces operational distractions and exposure to liabilities associated with the legacy pool construction business.

Supports disciplined capital allocation and sharper management focus on higher-growth, higher-margin marketing and technology initiatives.

Strengthens the Company's narrative as a scalable, technology-enabled marketing platform entering 2026.

About ONAR Holding Corporation

ONAR Holding Corporation is a technology-enabled marketing platform that acquires and integrates specialist marketing agencies to build a unified, data-driven operating network. The Company focuses on middle-market brands seeking enterprise-grade marketing capabilities without enterprise-level cost or complexity.

ONAR operates a network of specialized agencies providing services across performance marketing, healthcare marketing, digital growth, and related capabilities. Through ONAR Labs, the Company is focused on developing and integrating proprietary, AI-driven tools to support higher-margin, recurring-revenue opportunities from SaaS and data products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected benefits of the divestiture, ONAR's strategic focus, and the Company's plans and expectations for 2026. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may affect results include, among others, the Company's ability to execute its strategy, integrate and grow its marketing and technology platform, and access additional capital, as well as other risks described in ONAR's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ONAR undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Information

ONAR Holding Corporation

990 Biscayne Blvd, 5th Floor

Miami, FL 33132

+1 213-437-3081

www.onar.com