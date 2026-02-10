Midstream Health Partners with CommonSpirit Health, Bringing AI-Powered Proactive Financial Action Platform to Healthcare Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midstream Health , an AI-powered proactive financial action platform, today announced a strategic partnership with CommonSpirit Health to bring real-time intelligence to its enterprise financial operations. Midstream is backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and CommonSpirit Ventures , the investment arm of CommonSpirit Health.

Purpose-built for healthcare's complexity, Midstream gives health systems automated contract-aware insights and execution capabilities to capture millions in unrealized savings before it slips away. The platform deploys AI agents for the full suite of back-office functions, unifying spend and revenue operations within a single, AI-native financial operating system. Unlike point solutions or one-off engagements, it delivers always-on intelligence that learns and adapts with every interaction.

As an initial investor and one of the nation’s largest nonprofit health systems, CommonSpirit recognized the potential of Midstream and became the first healthcare partner chosen to implement and validate the platform through integration with supply chain operations. CommonSpirit's AI strategy is rooted in a proactive and deliberate approach, focused on deploying advanced solutions that directly address key business priorities to streamline operations, reduce costs, and elevate patient care.

“CommonSpirit’s investment in Midstream builds upon our track record of scaling AI tools that drive operational excellence, particularly across healthcare's complex financial landscape,” said Daniel Barchi, Chief Information Officer at CommonSpirit Health. “Upon implementation, Midstream's AI agents provided measurable gains within days, surfacing opportunities like missed rebates and underpayments. It is a closed-loop AI system that transforms financial intelligence into real-time action, delivering a data foundation, visibility, and execution capability.”

Health systems today face increasing pressures from shrinking revenue streams and rising costs. Midstream provides real-time control over where and why value is lost—whether through missed spend optimization, pricing leakage, or unrealized revenue—enabling teams to act before margin erodes.

“Midstream isn’t another AI tool looking for a problem to solve,” said Jay Rughani, Partner at Andreessen Horowitz. “It’s a purpose-built platform that thrives in the complexity of healthcare operations, compressing months of financial analysis into minutes. Delivering ROI with a health system as large and sophisticated as CommonSpirit demonstrates something truly exceptional and underscores Midstream’s potential.”

Midstream’s AI-powered platform begins by creating a single, continuously validated source of truth—pulling together fragmented financial and contract data and building new datasets to fill critical information gaps. With a clean, comprehensive data foundation in place, domain-trained agents proactively flag and prioritize cost-saving and margin opportunities such as missed rebates, pricing errors, payer underpayments, and policy-driven denials. AI-powered chat makes it easy for teams to ask questions, model outcomes, and trace answers back to source documents, helping them move beyond analysis to immediate action. The result is measurable financial gains in days, not quarters.

“For too long, health systems have operated in the dark because the right tools simply didn't exist,” said Sumit Kadakia, CEO and co-founder of Midstream. “Midstream changes that. Our purpose-built AI, validated by strategic partners like CommonSpirit Health—an industry leader in AI readiness—gives teams the clarity, foresight, and speed to act in real time across spend, revenue, and the entire spectrum of back-office operations. It's about transforming financial performance from reactive to proactive, turning the most complex challenges into competitive advantages, and ensuring health systems capture every dollar they deserve.”

About Midstream Health

Midstream is an AI-powered, proactive financial action platform purpose-built for healthcare. It transforms structured and unstructured data, siloed documents, and external datasets into contract-aware insights while building proprietary datasets to fill the gaps where information is missing or incomplete. Powered by domain-trained AI agents, Midstream continuously identifies margin opportunities across both spend and revenue operations, and prioritizes the actions that will drive the greatest return. From missed rebates and pricing compliance to payer underpayments and policy-driven denials, its AI learns and adapts with every interaction. Backed by a16z and CommonSpirit Ventures, Midstream delivers always-on intelligence, ensuring health systems capture every dollar they deserve. Learn more at www.midstream.health .