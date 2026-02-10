Becknell Industrial Announces Launch of Becknell Industrial Income Trust, Inc.

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becknell Industrial, a vertically integrated real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition, development, management and disposition of industrial properties, has launched a private, perpetual life industrial income REIT: Becknell Industrial Income Trust, Inc. or (“BIIT”)1. The Becknell team believes the decline in new construction in the industrial real estate sector combined with increases in demand driven by e-commerce sales growth and the re-shoring of manufacturing activity to the United States provide an attractive entry point for investors.

“We intend to own and actively manage a diversified portfolio of stable, income-producing industrial assets in mission-critical locations for high-quality tenants throughout the United States,” said Clay Thelen, Chief Financial Officer at Becknell Industrial. “This fund provides accredited investors the opportunity to participate in the industrial real estate sector through a professionally managed, income-focused vehicle with a team that has been exclusively focused on industrial real estate for over 35 years.”

The fund will have access to Becknell’s existing portfolio of wholly owned industrial properties that are fully aligned with the fund’s objectives. Additional acquisitions will be sourced largely from Becknell’s existing build-to-suit development pipeline and stabilized development projects. Tenants will include leading companies with strong credit profiles and long-term leases, primarily in the distribution and light manufacturing sectors.

For more information visit: www.becknellindustrialinvestments.com

About Becknell Industrial

Becknell Industrial is a vertically integrated real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition, development, management and disposition of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in suburban Chicago, with four additional offices located throughout the country. Over its 35-year history, Becknell has acquired or developed more than 225 industrial properties occupying in excess of 40 million square feet with total capitalization of just under $4 billion.

Disclosures

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Offers are made only by means of the offer memorandum and to persons who are verified as accredited investors. Investors should review the full offering documents and consult their financial advisors before investing. For more information, visit the Becknell Industrial Investment Trust website.

1This offering is made pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D. Only accredited investors may invest. Investments are speculative and involve risks, including the potential loss of principal, illiquidity, and no guarantee of income. Securities offered through Realta Equities, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Realta Equities, Inc. and Becknell Industrial are not affiliated companies