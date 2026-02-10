Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Quantum Corporation Investors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (“Quantum” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QNTM) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between January 6, 2021 and October 15, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Quantum investors have until February 23, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/quantum-biopharma-ltd. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) Defendants repeatedly entered thousands of spoofed sell orders designed to create the false appearance that Quantum’s stock price was declining;

(2) These manipulative orders were calculated to—and did—deceive or induce investors to sell their shares at artificially depressed prices;

(3) After driving the market price down, Defendants purchased Quantum shares at these artificially deflated levels, positioning themselves to profit from the scheme; and

(4) As a result of Defendants’ misconduct, investors, including Plaintiff, were improperly induced into selling their shares at artificially depressed prices.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising