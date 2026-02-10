Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of F5, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises F5, Inc., (“F5” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FFIV) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between October 28, 2024 and October 27, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). F5 investors have until February 17, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/f5-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On October 15, 2025, F5 revealed that it had learned in early August that a “highly sophisticated nation-state threat actor had gained unauthorized access to certain F5 systems.” The Company added, “during the course of its investigation, F5 determined that the threat actor maintained long-term, persistent access to certain F5 systems, including the BIG-IP product development environment and engineering knowledge management platform,” and that “through this access, certain files were exfiltrated, some of which contained certain portions of the Company’s BIG-IP source code and information about undisclosed vulnerabilities that it was working on in BIG-IP.” On this news, the price of F5 shares declined by $35.40 per share, or approximately 10.70%, from $330.75 per share on October 15, 2025 to close at $295.35 on October 16, 2025.

