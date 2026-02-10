ZeroDrift Emerges From Stealth With a16z speedrun Backing to Make Every Enterprise Communication Compliant in the AI Era

New York, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In regulated industries, speed has become a competitive advantage, but compliance remains a structural brake. Teams want to launch campaigns, communicate with clients, and deploy AI-driven tools, yet every message must pass through manual review. The result is weeks of delay, lost momentum, and teams avoiding written communication altogether. ZeroDrift was built to change that. Today, the company announced its launch from stealth alongside a $2 million pre-seed round to automate compliance in real time, unlocking business velocity while giving compliance teams infrastructure to scale oversight.

The pre-seed round was led by a16z speedrun and brings ZeroDrift’s total funding to $2 million. The capital will support the company’s go-to-market launch, product expansion across communication channels, and continued development of its AI-driven compliance engine.





Kumesh Aroomoogan, founder and CEO of ZeroDrift.

The timing reflects a growing tension across financial services and other regulated industries. Firms are under pressure to move faster, scale digital outreach, and adopt AI, while regulatory requirements continue to demand strict oversight of every external communication. Traditional compliance models rely on manual redlines, approval queues, and post-hoc sampling. These processes were built for a different era and cannot scale with today's communication volume, leaving compliance teams stretched thin and business teams waiting. ZeroDrift takes a fundamentally different approach by shifting compliance from a gate at the end of the process into an automated guardrail that operates in real time.

ZeroDrift is an AI-native communication firewall that validates and fixes content before it is sent, giving compliance teams control at scale and business teams the speed to execute. The platform encodes SEC, FINRA, and firm-specific policies into machine-readable rulepacks, then enforces them at the point of creation. ZeroDrift integrates directly into tools teams already use, including email, browsers, CRMs, websites, social platforms, and AI systems. Content is checked instantly, issues are flagged with suggested fixes, and compliant messages move forward without delay. Compliance teams retain full visibility through centralized dashboards, audit trails, and exam-ready evidence generated automatically.

“People do not want to be non-compliant. They just have no way to know if what they are writing is acceptable until it is too late,” said Kumesh Aroomoogan, founder and CEO of ZeroDrift. “Compliance should be a guardrail that lets teams move faster, not a gate that slows everything down. Our goal is to make compliance happen automatically at the speed of work.”

The idea for ZeroDrift came from founder Kumesh Aroomoogan’s experience building Accern (one of the first no-code AI platforms for financial services), which he exited by acquisition in 2025. He repeatedly saw legal and compliance reviews stall launches and drain momentum. He also noticed a more subtle shift, where people preferred phone calls over emails because they were unsure whether what they were writing was compliant. Compliance was not only slow, it was changing how people communicated.

ZeroDrift was created to solve that problem by giving teams certainty in real time.

ZeroDrift is launching initially in financial services, serving registered investment advisors, asset managers, broker-dealers, and wealth platforms. The market includes more than 15,000 RIAs, 3,500 asset managers, and hundreds of thousands of registered representatives in the United States alone. Early use cases include faster campaign launches, higher sales velocity, safe deployment of client-facing AI, and instant exam readiness without last-minute scrambles.

The broader shift toward AI and multi-channel communication is intensifying the problem ZeroDrift addresses. Firms now communicate across email, websites, social platforms, client portals, and AI assistants, each with its own compliance requirements. Manual review does not scale across this landscape, and hiring more compliance staff is neither economical nor effective. As communication volume increases, the firms that succeed will be those that automate governance rather than rely on human bottlenecks.

“Compliance has quietly become a limiting factor for how fast regulated companies can operate,” said Troy Kirwin from a16z speedrun. “ZeroDrift flips that dynamic by preventing violations before they happen and making compliance a built-in part of everyday workflows.”

Looking ahead, ZeroDrift plans to deepen its coverage across financial services before expanding its rule-based compliance engine into other regulated sectors, including insurance, healthcare, ESG disclosures, and AI governance. The long-term vision is to become the universal trust layer for any system that communicates, ensuring that as AI and automation scale, trust, safety, and compliance scale with them.



