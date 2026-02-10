Altss Expands OSINT-Powered LP Intelligence to 30,000+ Institutional Investors and Family Offices as Fund Managers Seek Real-Time Alternatives to Legacy Databases

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altss, the allocator intelligence platform built on open-source intelligence methodology, today announced the general availability of Institutional LP Coverage — expanding its verified dataset to 30,000+ institutional investors and family offices worldwide.





The expansion extends Altss’s sub-30-day data verification standard — already applied across 9,000+ family offices — to pensions, endowments, foundations, insurance general accounts, sovereign wealth funds, consultants, OCIOs, fund-of-funds, and registered investment advisors with alternatives exposure. Every profile includes verified decision-maker contacts, current mandate signals, and source-linked data fields with timestamps showing when each data point was last confirmed.

Altss has seen a sustained increase in inbound interest from capital-raising teams currently using legacy LP databases, with former Preqin and PitchBook subscribers among those who have already migrated to the platform. The most common drivers cited by switching teams: contact data that decays between infrequent refresh cycles, limited family office depth, and platform costs that are difficult to justify against actual fundraising outcomes.

The Market Context

Private capital markets have grown to over $22 trillion in global assets under management, yet the infrastructure supporting fundraising has not kept pace. Median time-to-close for institutional fund commitments has extended to 14-18 months. The number of funds in market has exceeded historical norms while LP deployment pace has slowed — creating an environment where data quality and outreach timing directly determine which managers secure allocations and which are passed over.

At the same time, the LP data market has consolidated. Preqin’s acquisition by BlackRock in March 2025 prompted allocators and fund managers to reassess data independence. PitchBook, owned by Morningstar, serves a broad market spanning deal sourcing, company intelligence, and M&A — making LP coverage secondary to its core platform. For fundraising teams, the question is no longer which legacy database to subscribe to, but whether the legacy model itself still fits how capital is raised.

Why This Team

Altss was not built by database analysts or financial data vendors. The founding team spent years inside global cybersecurity firms and large-scale OSINT operations — environments where data verification is not a product feature but an operational discipline, where source provenance is auditable by design, and where acting on unverified intelligence has real consequences.

That background shaped every layer of the platform. Altss treats allocator data the way a cybersecurity operation treats threat intelligence: continuous collection across structured and unstructured sources, automated cross-referencing against multiple signals, human verification on cadence, and full source lineage on every material field.

Rather than relying on self-reported surveys or analyst-curated directories refreshed on quarterly or semi-annual cycles, Altss runs continuous OSINT pipelines that ingest and cross-reference:

Regulatory filings across SEC, Companies House, ACRA, and global equivalents

across SEC, Companies House, ACRA, and global equivalents Personnel signals including executive appointments, team restructurings, and committee changes

including executive appointments, team restructurings, and committee changes Mandate indicators from public disclosures, RFP calendars, re-up activity, and pacing plan shifts

from public disclosures, RFP calendars, re-up activity, and pacing plan shifts Conference and event intelligence from speaker rosters, agendas, and attendee footprints

from speaker rosters, agendas, and attendee footprints Portfolio and co-investment activity from press releases, registry filings, and corporate disclosures

When data cannot be verified to a current standard, Altss flags uncertainty rather than presenting stale information as current — a deliberate design choice that protects compliance workflows downstream.

The Fundraising Gap

For fund managers and institutional investor relations teams — whether raising a $25 million debut fund or managing a multi-billion-dollar capital formation program — the gap between what legacy databases deliver and what modern fundraising requires has widened. Quarterly data refreshes mean contacts go stale mid-campaign. Platforms designed for research analysts don’t serve the operational needs of fundraising teams running targeted allocator outreach across time zones. And bulk-export models have degraded contact quality industry-wide — the same LP inboxes are saturated by hundreds of fund managers working from identical exported lists.

Altss was built to close that gap.

Between September 2025 and January 2026, Altss’s verification pipelines detected decision-maker team changes across more than 8% of tracked family office profiles — turnover that would go undetected in databases refreshed on quarterly or semi-annual cycles.

“Legacy databases sell you a list. We built an intelligence operation. Every LP profile in Altss is source-linked, verified within 30 days, and built on the same OSINT methodology our team applied across cybersecurity and large-scale open-source intelligence — where outdated data isn’t inconvenient, it’s a liability. Fund managers raising capital shouldn’t accept a lower standard for the data that determines whether they close or don’t.”

— Dawid Siekiera, Founder, Altss

What Institutional LP Coverage Includes

Altss now provides signal-driven profiles across every major allocator category:

Pensions — public, corporate, union, and Taft-Hartley plans

— public, corporate, union, and Taft-Hartley plans Endowments — university, hospital, and charitable

— university, hospital, and charitable Foundations — private, community, and corporate

— private, community, and corporate Sovereign wealth funds

Insurance companies and general accounts

Consultants and OCIO providers

Fund-of-funds

Registered investment advisors with alternatives exposure

Family offices — 9,000+ single-family and multi-family offices

Profile data includes verified decision-maker contacts with 99%+ email deliverability, current mandate signals, allocation preferences by asset class and strategy, geographic focus, ticket size ranges, and investment staff detail. Coverage is global, spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Relationship Intelligence — Not Just Records

Legacy LP databases were architected over a decade ago as searchable directories — records organized by filters and keyword search. They were not designed to model relationships between entities, trace capital flows across networks, or surface connection paths in real time. That architectural limitation persists today: even after years of incremental updates, no major incumbent offers an integrated relationship graph within its LP platform.

Altss’s infrastructure — built from the ground up for entity resolution, network analysis, and cross-source signal correlation — makes relationship intelligence a natural extension of the platform rather than a retrofit. Later in 2026, Altss will introduce a Relationship Graph that maps how allocators, fund managers, advisors, and co-investors are connected across the private markets ecosystem. The feature will surface:

Warm introduction paths between a fund manager’s existing network and target allocators

between a fund manager’s existing network and target allocators Co-investment history showing which LPs have previously invested alongside each other

showing which LPs have previously invested alongside each other Shared board seats and advisor relationships across family offices and institutional allocators

across family offices and institutional allocators Personnel movement patterns tracking where investment professionals have worked and who they’ve worked with

For fundraising teams, this replaces the manual relationship mapping currently maintained in spreadsheets, CRM notes, and institutional memory — and turns network intelligence from anecdotal to systematic.

How Altss Differs from Legacy LP Databases

Capability



Altss Legacy Incumbents Total allocator coverage 30,000+ institutional investors and family offices Reported totals may include non-allocator entities Data refresh cadence 30 days or less, with high-velocity signals updated within hours Quarterly or semi-annual survey-based updates Verification method Continuous OSINT + human verification with source lineage Analyst-curated, often self-reported Email deliverability 99%+ verified Variable; degrades between refresh cycles Family office depth 9,000+ verified globally, including MENA, LatAm, APAC Typically U.S./Europe-concentrated Relationship intelligence Integrated relationship graph (2026) Not available as native platform feature Data export In-platform only — protects contact quality Bulk CSV/API export accelerates contact decay Team background Cybersecurity and OSINT operations Financial data and research Architecture Built 2025 on modern OSINT and AI infrastructure Built on technology stacks dating back 10+ years

LP-GP Connect

Alongside institutional coverage, Altss is launching LP-GP Connect — a structured discovery layer where fund managers present live fund opportunities and allocators discover aligned managers through signal-based matching. The feature is built around verified warm paths and mandate alignment rather than mass distribution.

In-Platform by Design

Altss does not offer CSV export, API access, or bulk CRM data sync. All data remains within the platform. This is architecture, not limitation.

Bulk data export is the primary driver of contact decay, inbox saturation, and regulatory risk across the LP outreach ecosystem. When identical contact lists circulate across hundreds of fund managers, deliverability collapses and allocators disengage. Altss’s in-platform model preserves data quality for every client and protects allocator relationships — a direct reason the platform maintains 99%+ deliverability across its dataset.

Pricing

Altss offers transparent, per-seat annual pricing with no per-search fees, no module upsells, and no multi-year lock-in required. Plans are available for emerging managers, standard teams, and enterprise deployments. For pricing details or custom plans tailored to your workflow or organization, reach out at altss.com/book-demo.

Who Uses Altss

Altss is used by fund managers, asset managers, and investment banks across four continents — from teams launching debut vehicles to established programs managing multi-billion-dollar fundraises. Clients include teams that have previously relied on Preqin, PitchBook, FINTRX, and Dakota before migrating to Altss for real-time coverage and verified contact accuracy. Clients collectively oversee trillions of dollars in assets under management. The platform serves fundraising workflows across venture capital, private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, and real assets.

What’s Next

Altss plans further platform expansions in 2026, including its Relationship Graph for mapping allocator networks and warm introduction paths, and additional dataset coverage to be announced. The company’s roadmap is guided by a single principle: allocator intelligence should be real-time, verifiable, and built for how capital is actually raised — not how it was raised a decade ago.

About Altss

Altss is an allocator intelligence platform for private markets. Founded in May 2025 by a team with deep experience in global cybersecurity operations and large-scale open-source intelligence, Altss applies intelligence-grade methodology to LP discovery — delivering verified decision-maker data, real-time mandate signals, and source-linked profiles refreshed on a sub-30-day cadence. The platform covers 30,000+ institutional investors and family offices worldwide, with the deepest verified family office dataset in the market at 9,000+ profiles. Headquartered in Miami, Altss serves clients globally.

Altss is a modern alternative to legacy LP databases such as Preqin and PitchBook for fund managers and institutional investor relations teams who require real-time, verified allocator intelligence for fundraising.

Website: https://altss.com

Book a demo: https://altss.com/book-demo

Media contact:

Tatiana Ledovskikh

pr@altss.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5ab070e-d936-42af-bd63-4c4738003fbd

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.