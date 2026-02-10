DTN Launches Ag Hub Platform for Supply-Demand Analysis and Farmer Engagement

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTN, a global data and technology company and the trusted source for actionable ag intelligence, today announced the launch of DTN Ag Hub, the data-driven solution for agribusinesses to make smarter buying and selling decisions, while effectively engaging farmers.

The platform enables agribusinesses, grain buyers and ag retailers to reduce reliance on fragmented systems and manual workflows while connecting market intelligence across grain origination and agribusiness sales.

“Our customers do not operate in silos, and their technology should not either,” said Grey Montgomery, General Manager for Agriculture at DTN. “These product advancements deliver the connected insights our customers need to see opportunity sooner, move faster and make smarter decisions, from farm gate to grain market.”

The Ag Hub solutions include the newly launched Grain Intelligence and Farm Intelligence suites, along with Grain Discovery, which was acquired by DTN in 2025.

Grain Intelligence helps merchandisers and originators identify where grain is available, when to act and at what price, helping protect margins amid volatility. It does this by providing farm- and draw-area level yield and on-farm storage inventory, along with other details on each operator to inform origination calls.

Grain Intelligence integrates with major ERPs and CRMs so that origination operations can reduce the number of screens they work out of and eliminates the risk of systems not talking to each other.

Grain Discovery turns those insights into action by streamlining grain origination through digital bids, e-sign contracts, CRM tools and traceability workflows. The platform helps buyers engage growers more efficiently, close deals faster, and manage compliance requirements through a branded, farmer-friendly experience.

Over the course of 2026, DTN will work toward unifying Grain Intelligence and Grain Discovery to enable buyers to move from insight to execution within the same connected environment. This reduces manual work, strengthens producer relationships, and improves origination performance, while supporting deeper system integration and workflow efficiency.

Farm Intelligence is a sales intelligence platform for ag retailers, co-ops and input manufacturers. Farm Intelligence is the next generation of the Farm Market iD solutions and datasets. It helps agribusinesses size markets, perform market share and wallet share analysis; pinpoint growers most likely to purchase significant input volumes, prioritize territories, mitigate churn and tailor outreach. Farm Intelligence does this by linking fields to operators of the land and overlaying that with crops grown, acreage, yields and inputs used, with integrations with major CRMs and ERPs.

Ag Hub brings together proprietary farm data covering 95% of U.S. farms, DTN draw-area supply models, and a 40-year history of delivering trusted insights for grain origination and agribusiness sales.

These updates reflect a broader effort to connect intelligence across the agricultural ecosystem. By bringing insights and workflows together in a single platform, DTN aims to help customers respond more quickly to market shifts, align teams around shared intelligence, and operate more efficiently in an increasingly complex agricultural landscape.

Visit here to learn more about DTN agriculture solutions.

About DTN

DTN is a global data and technology company that equips operational leaders in weather-driven industries with the decision speed and intelligence to outpace uncertainty. For decades, DTN has transformed complex data into decision-grade insights that help organizations manage risk and protect people, assets, and operations. DTN operates 24/7 global weather centers in Minneapolis, Utrecht, Sydney, and Manila, and holds more than 160 patents across its portfolio. DTN solutions support critical life-safety decisions for events, public safety agencies, campuses, and large-scale outdoor operations worldwide.

Media contact:

Lori Johnson, lori.johnson@dtn.com