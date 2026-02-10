Minuteman Press Franchise Owner Mark Calis Celebrates 40 Years of Family Business Ownership in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In September of 1985, Al and Vivian Calis signed their agreement to purchase their Minuteman Press franchise in Washington, DC. When they officially opened for business in February of 1986, Al and Vivian’s son Mark Calis was hired as their first employee. 40 years after he first joined the business working in bindery press operating, Mark is proud to still be carrying the family’s legacy forward to new heights today in 2026.

Regional VP Bob Heimbuch presented Mark with the Special Achievement Award commemorating 40 years in business for the Calis Family. Bob says, “This incredible achievement is very well-earned by Mark, his family, and his team. I congratulate Mark on his continued success.”





In the following interview, Mark offers his own personal reflections on joining the business in 1986, the evolution of the business and the printing industry, and why keeping customers happy never gets old.

What does it mean to you to reach 40 years in business?

“I’m honestly amazed by how much our industry has changed over the past 40 years—and proud of how we’ve adapted along the way to stay relevant. We started as a purely offset print shop, using blue-line proofs (which were literally blue lines), pricing jobs on a Tandy TRS-80—our very first ‘computer’—and doing cut-and-paste work entirely by hand. Everything was manual. When I look at where we are today, it feels like a lifetime ago. Having the opportunity to witness and be part of that evolution firsthand has been both humbling and incredibly rewarding.”

When did you join the family business? What do you remember most from those early days?

“My parents started the business in 1986 after my father retired as an airline pilot, and I was their first employee. I began in bindery, which at the time was entirely manual work. From there, I learned to run a press—the Multilith 1250—and took on whatever tasks needed to be done. I would come to the shop after school to help out and once I started driving, I handled deliveries as well. Those were truly the early years. After spending a few years away and graduating from college, I returned to the family business.

At that point, sales weren’t strong, and my dad offered me a position based on 100% commission. I was young and naïve, so I hit the streets to make a living. It took time to land paying customers, and that experience taught me to appreciate every single print order. My first year, I made just under $16,000. I’ve never forgotten that, and it’s why I believe owners must stay involved in selling—even after 40 years in business.”

How has your business evolved over the years? What are you most excited about today?

“Technology has transformed nearly every aspect of our business, making us more efficient and opening new opportunities—from marketing and advertising to pricing, prepress, and digital printing. Watching the cycle of technology never gets old. Seeing a booklet coming out of a machine fully saddle-stitched, trimmed, and ready to box still brings a sense of nostalgia and pride.

Operating in downtown Washington, DC has always presented space challenges. As technology has evolved, however, it’s made it possible for us to keep moving forward and continue growing our sales. When we first started, there were four printing companies on our block alone. Many couldn’t adapt and didn’t survive. I’m excited about where we are today and optimistic about where we’re headed.”

What moments remind you why you’ve stayed committed to this community and this business for four decades?

“There have been countless moments, which makes this a difficult question to answer. One that truly stands out, however, occurred during the pandemic. In April of 2020, our sales dropped by 94%. Like many businesses, we were uncertain about what the future would hold. Instead of pulling back entirely, we chose to give back. We offered any Washington, DC business a free 3’ x 4’ vinyl banner they could display outside, listing phone numbers, emails, or other information to help them continue operating.

We printed nearly 500 banners at no charge. The effort received local media coverage, but more importantly, it made a real difference. Many of the organizations we helped then returned to us for future work. Being able to truly help others during such an uncertain time—without knowing what our own future held—left a lasting impression on me.”

How have your customers grown with you over the past 40 years?

“Over the years, we’ve worked with many organizations that began with just a few employees and grew into much larger operations. Seeing them stay loyal to us while remembering where they started has meant a great deal. Growing together builds lifetime relationships. Being located on Capitol Hill has also given me the opportunity to work with many politicians. There are moments when I go home, turn on the national news, and see one of our printed pieces on TV. That never fails to bring a smile to my face.”

After 40 years, what everyday moments still bring you joy inside the shop?

“Happy customers. Watching someone’s idea go from concept to finished product never gets old. Often, a new customer comes to us in a panic because another printer couldn’t meet a deadline or a shipment was lost. Being able to step in, pull off what feels like a miracle, and turn that customer into a long-term relationship is incredibly rewarding.”

“Our motto has always been customer service, customer service, customer service. We truly live and die by our customers.” –Mark Calis

If you could talk to your younger self, what would you want to say?

“It hasn’t always been easy. Business isn’t always a bed of roses. But if you stick with it, work hard, and treat your customers and employees with kindness and respect, this business can reward you tremendously. I’d say, ‘Good job for sticking with it—even on the tough days.’”

What advice do you have for other owners looking to replicate your success and longevity?

“Stay with it. Follow the program. Take full advantage of everything Minuteman Press World HQ and your local representatives offer. Also, my advice is to always go above and beyond customer expectations—it pays off tenfold. Tough days come and go for everyone, but if you’re honest and trustworthy, customers will recognize that and reward you with loyalty.”

Is there anything else you’d like to share?

“Overall, it has been a great ride. We started with Roy Titus, then worked with Bob Titus, and now with Nick and Jackie Titus. The Titus family has always been incredibly supportive, and for that we are deeply grateful. A special Thank You goes to Mike Jutt, who has always been a guiding light.

I’ve met so many great people—both at MPIHQ and fellow owners—who have helped us along the way. Without Minuteman Press, we would not be where we are today. This business has allowed my wife, our kids, and me to live a good life, and for that, we are truly thankful.”

Mark Calis’ Minuteman Press franchise is located at 555 New Jersey Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20001. For more information, visit https://www.minutemanpress-dc.com

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

