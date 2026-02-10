Jersey Hired Partners with Jobiqo on Next-Generation AI-Powered Job Platform That Helps Keep Talent and Opportunity in New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jersey Hired today announced the launch of a new AI-powered hiring platform developed in partnership with Jobiqo , a global leader in job board technology. The new platform is designed to help New Jersey employers and job seekers connect faster, more accurately, and locally. With more than 70,000 live job listings, nearly one-third of all active openings statewide, Jersey Hired plays a central role in the state’s hiring ecosystem.

As the demand for specialized talent grows, the upgraded Jersey Hired platform, built on Jobiqo’s award-winning technology, offers enhanced features including AI-driven job matching, seamless mobile optimization, and advanced programmatic advertising capabilities. Jobiqo’s innovative system ensures that New Jersey’s diverse workforce and business community have access to the same advanced recruitment tools used by major international job platforms.

Jersey Hired is a vital link between the Garden State’s top talent and employers, meeting the growing demand for specialized, local expertise over national, one-size-fits-all job boards. As job seekers and employers look for more focused, local alternatives, Jersey Hired provides a comprehensive ecosystem of career advice, local market insights, and premium hiring solutions. By focusing specifically on the regional nuances of the New Jersey economy, the company helps businesses scale efficiently while giving professionals the ability to find meaningful roles close to home.

"Our goal has always been to simplify the connection between outstanding talent and great companies. By partnering with Jobiqo, we are delivering world-class technology to our local community,” said Richard Eib, Group Managing Director, Jersey Hired. “This new platform isn't just a facelift; it’s a complete overhaul of how we deliver value. Jobiqo’s expertise in user experience and SEO ensures that our candidates find the right roles faster, and our employers reach a more qualified, engaged audience."

“We’re delighted to partner with Jersey Hired on the relaunch of its job platform,” said Martin Lenz, CEO, Jobiqo. “Jersey Hired understands New Jersey’s hiring market better than anyone. By integrating Jobiqo’s outcome-optimized technology platform, we’re helping Jersey Hired deliver a smarter, more targeted recruitment experience that keeps talent and opportunity firmly rooted in New Jersey.”

Jersey Hired plans to roll out the new advanced job board features in late Q1 2026.

About Jersey Hired

Jersey Hired is a leading recruitment marketing and talent acquisition platform connecting New Jersey’s top talent with the state’s most innovative employers. From the bustling tech corridors of Jersey City to the pharmaceutical hubs of Central Jersey and the industrial powerhouses of the Jersey Shore, Jersey Hired empowers businesses with the people who help them grow and offers job seekers the ability to find meaningful, lasting careers close to home. A subsidiary of Local Talent Group, Jersey Hired provides a suite of solutions, including premium job postings, contingent search, contract and temporary staffing and the newly launched Shortlist On-Demand service.

About Jobiqo

Jobiqo is a global technology provider for online job platforms, powering job boards for publishers, media brands, associations, universities, and recruitment organizations for more than 14 years. Today, more than 400 leading job sites in 25 countries run on Jobiqo technology, including platforms for renowned media organizations such as The New York Times.

Jobiqo helps job boards turn media reach and audience trust into measurable recruiting outcomes and sustainable revenue. By improving relevance and conversion across the funnel and by giving operators the tools to package, sell, and optimize employer products, Jobiqo enables job platforms to grow beyond listings into durable, performance-driven talent platforms.

