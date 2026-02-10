Power Management Integrated Circuit Market to Reach US$ 69.54 Billion by 2035 Driven by Automotive Electrification, AI Data Centers, and Rising PMIC ASPs | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global power management integrated circuit market was valued at 29.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 69.54 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2026 to 2035.

The global power management integrated circuit market has officially exited the post-pandemic inventory correction cycle and entered a phase of aggressive, structurally driven growth as of late 2025. The volatility of the previous two years, defined by double ordering and subsequent stockpiling, has been replaced by a "strategic supply" mindset. Order books are no longer just filling; they are hardening with non-cancellable terms, particularly for high-performance analog silicon. The current Compound Annual Growth Rate of 8.5% is not evenly distributed but is heavily weighted toward high-voltage automotive and high-density computing sectors.

Industrial and Automotive Sectors Drive PMIC Market Upswing

Volume shipments have normalized across the global power management integrated circuit market, but the Average Selling Price per unit has structurally shifted upward. The era of the USD 0.10 commodity regulator is fading for critical applications, replaced by intelligent, telemetry-enabled PMICs that command prices upwards of USD 1.50 to USD 3.00. This value shift is evident in the quarterly earnings of major players, where revenue growth is outpacing unit volume growth, a clear indicator that the market is buying complexity, not just capacity. Stakeholders are witnessing a decoupling where legacy consumer electronics show flat demand, while industrial and automotive verticals are growing at double-digit rates year-over-year.

Battery Management System ICs Evolve into High-Integration, Safety-Critical Solutions

Demand for power management integrated circuit market is currently most acute for multiphase voltage regulators capable of handling extreme transient loads. The explosion of generative AI hardware has made the Voltage Regulator Module the most critical bottleneck in the server rack. Specifically, multiphase controllers that can manage currents exceeding 1,000 Amps at sub-1V levels are seeing unprecedented adoption. Monolithic Power Systems (MPS) has captured significant attention with its MP29xx series, which is being deployed heavily to power GPU clusters like NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture. These chips are not merely converting power; they are actively managing thermal envelopes to prevent billion-dollar compute clusters from throttling.

Beyond the data center, demand is surging for highly integrated Battery Management System ICs. The power management integrated circuit market is moving away from simple monitoring chips to complex, ASIL-D certified safety monitors that integrate cell balancing and wireless communication protocols. Analog Devices’ wireless BMS (wBMS) technology is a prime example, witnessing rapid uptake as automakers look to eliminate heavy copper wiring harnesses from EV battery packs. This specific segment, wireless battery management, is estimated to grow at a rate exceeding 25% annually, significantly outperforming the broader analog market.

Texas Instruments TPS7A Series Pushes Battery-Efficient, Ultra-Low Noise Regulation

Linear power supply chips dominate the sector because these components deliver the ultra-low noise output required by sensitive analog technologies. Maintaining a substantial 22.9% share, linear regulators are indispensable for signal clarity in radio frequency applications. Texas Instruments recently introduced the TPS7A series regulators achieving an ultra-low quiescent current of just 25 nanoamps to extend battery life. Furthermore, 5G Massive MIMO base stations now deploy banks of more than 64 individual linear regulators to preserve RF signal purity against switching noise. The power management incorporated circuit market relies heavily on these devices to ensure data accuracy in medical instrumentation, where MRI machines demand voltage regulation with noise floors below 1 microvolt.

Automotive advancements further solidify market control as manufacturers integrate more electronics into modern cabins. Level 2+ autonomous vehicles now utilize more than 12 separate sensor modules, each requiring dedicated linear regulation for stable function. Analog Devices invested more than USD 1 billion in expanding semiconductor facilities to satisfy surging demand for precision analog chips. Industrial IoT nodes also drive volume, with factories deploying millions of sensors requiring regulators that survive 10-year operational lifecycles. Consequently, the power management integrated circuit market sees sustained ordering volumes for cost-effective, highly reliable components across critical infrastructure sectors.

Asia Pacific Dominates Global Power Management IC Market with 62.8% Revenue Share in 2025

Asia Pacific is not merely a production hub in the power management integrated circuit market; it is the undisputed engine of the global power market, controlling a massive 62.80% revenue share in 2025. This dominance is structurally anchored by China’s aggressive electrification policies, where domestic manufacturers are projected to produce more than 14.5 million new energy vehicles this year alone. This EV surge has created a localized ecosystem where Chinese fabless companies like Silergy and SG Micro are rapidly displacing Western incumbents, capturing 35% of the local sub-40V converter market. Beyond automotive, the region processes 70% of the world’s consumer electronics, creating a baseline volume demand that stabilizes the entire supply chain.

The region's strength in the power management integrated circuit market is further solidified by Taiwan’s foundry ecosystem, which currently manages about 65% of the global BCD (Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS) wafer starts required for high-voltage PMICs. South Korea contributes significantly through its dominance in memory; the shift to DDR5, which moves power regulation directly onto the memory module, has spiked local demand for specialized PMICs by 20% year-over-year. Meanwhile, India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have successfully localized smartphone assembly, driving a 15% increase in demand for battery management ICs within the subcontinent.

Power Management Integrated Circuit Market Major Players:

Texas Instruments Inc.

ROHM Co., Ltd.

Analog Devices Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Microchip Technology Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Infineon Technologies

ON Semiconductor Corp.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Mitsubishi Group

Qualcomm

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Linear Power Supply Chips

Voltage Reference Chips

Switching Power Supply Chips Buck Converter Chips Boost Converter Chip Buck-Boost Converter Chip Negative Voltage Converter Chips

LCD & LED Driver Chips

Voltage Detection Chips

Battery Charging Management Chips

Gate Drivers

Others

By End User

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Equipment

Telecom & Networking

Medical Devices

Communication Infrastructure

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

