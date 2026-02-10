New Cangrade Research: What 200+ AI Job Postings Reveal about the Skills AI Can’t Replace

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cangrade, the AI candidate screening platform, today announced new, original research, The 5 Soft Skills for Success in the AI Era, exploring the human competencies companies are actively hiring for in AI-related job roles today. By applying its AI-powered soft skill modeling technology to more than 200 real, employer-authored AI job postings, the company surfaced five soft skills that consistently appeared across roles, industries, and seniority levels.

The research found that a large majority (83%) of the analyzed AI roles included at least three of the same five soft skills, demonstrating a clear and repeatable pattern across otherwise very different jobs. Those skills include:

Strategic & Conceptual Thinking: The ability to see the big picture and formulate solutions with long-term impact.

Critical Thinking: Evaluating information, assumptions, and outputs to ensure sound judgment.

Communication: Clearly expressing ideas, interpreting inputs, and coordinating action with both humans and AI systems.

Attention to Detail: Precision, accuracy, and error detection.

Creative Problem-Solving: Approaching problems from new angles and developing novel solutions when the answer isn't obvious.





Unlike most AI workforce research, reliant on surveys, forecasts, or expert opinion, Cangrade’s study is grounded entirely in real hiring demand. The company pulled hundreds of job postings from Indeed with “AI” in the job title, spanning technical, research, healthcare, marketing, and operational roles. No filters were applied for industry, location, or seniority to ensure a broad, representative view of the current AI job market.

The research points to a consistent dynamic playing out across AI-enabled work. While the technology excels at speed, scale, and pattern recognition, employers are increasingly explicit about the need for humans to provide judgment, context, creativity, and accountability.

In fact, each of the five skills identified maps directly to a known limitation of AI:

AI processes information quickly; humans provide strategic direction.



AI produces confident outputs; humans apply critical judgment.



AI generates language; humans ensure clarity and intent.



AI automates tasks; humans catch errors and validate results.



AI replicates patterns; humans create novel solutions.





“These findings don’t reflect what employers say will matter in the future — they reflect what they’re already hiring for right now. And when the same human skills keep showing up across hundreds of unrelated AI roles, that’s not noise, it’s evidence,” said Gershon Goren, Founder and CEO, Cangrade. “That shows us that as AI adoption accelerates, demand for core human skills is only becoming more consistent.”

For HR and talent leaders, this means traditional hiring approaches may be misaligned with actual role requirements. Resumes and unstructured interviews often fail to measure soft skills, like critical thinking, creativity, and judgment, yet those skills are now embedded in the most sought-after roles.

It’s not that technical skills or experience don’t matter, but that these measurements alone are no longer a sufficient predictor of success. Employers are signaling through their own job descriptions that human capabilities are the driving force behind AI success. And as AI tooling changes quickly, the human skills employers are hiring for today will still matter when the tools evolve again.

To access the full Soft Skills for Success in the AI Era report, click here. For more information about Cangrade’s AI-powered, bias-free hiring and talent management solutions, visit www.cangrade.com.

About Cangrade

For HR leaders, Cangrade is the AI candidate screening platform. By building custom candidate screening flows instantly, Cangrade fuels talent decisions that improve business and employee outcomes throughout the entire talent lifecycle. Delivering 10x more accurate predictions of talent success and retention than traditional methods, the company’s screening solutions have helped organizations like Wayfair, FDNY, Lamar Advertising, and Applied Industrial Technologies make the right hiring decisions for over 10 million candidates and counting. For more information, visit www.cangrade.com.

Media Contact:

Gina Devine

Public Relations

press@cangrade.com