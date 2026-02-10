Forward Solutions Expands Foodservice Equipment Platform with Addition of Total Source Commercial Foodservice Restaurant Equipment Division to the Curate Division

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Solutions, a top provider of outsourced sales and marketing, is thrilled to announce that Total Source Commercial Foodservice Restaurant Equipment Division has joined the company as part of its Curate Division, further strengthening Forward Solutions’ long-term investment and leadership in the foodservice equipment space.

Founded in 1992, Total Source Commercial Foodservice Restaurant Equipment Division is a highly respected manufacturer representative agency serving customers across key industry segments, including restaurants and bars, K-12 education, resorts and country clubs, and casinos and hotels. With a strong reputation for consultative selling, operational expertise, and deep market relationships, Total Source brings decades of experience and a proven growth mindset to the Curate portfolio.

“This is a strategic addition that reinforces our commitment to foodservice equipment as a core growth pillar for Forward Solutions,” said Joe Orednick, President and CEO of Forward Solutions. “Total Source has built an exceptional organization rooted in expertise, investment, and customer impact. By welcoming them into the Curate Division, we’re expanding our ability to deliver smarter, more connected solutions for manufacturers while accelerating growth in one of our most important verticals.”

The addition of Total Source enhances Curate’s capabilities across Arizona, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico, and El Paso, Texas. Their experienced sales professionals, state-of-the-art test kitchens, and a consultative approach support dealers, consultants, and operators.

For manufacturers, the merger creates immediate and long-term value through increased scale, shared resources, and deeper access to data, insights, and integrated support.

“Joining Forward Solutions and the Curate Division creates tremendous opportunity for the manufacturers we represent,” said Terry Hughner, President of Total Source Commercial Foodservice Restaurant Equipment Division. “Our partners will benefit from expanded reach, enhanced tools, and a broader platform designed to invest in their brands for the long term. This move allows us to amplify what we already do well, while giving our manufacturers access to new capabilities that drive visibility, influence, and sustained growth.”

Total Source will continue to operate with the same customer focus and market approach that has defined its success, now supported by the broader Forward Solutions enterprise.

“This is about building the future of foodservice equipment representation,” added Orednick. “We’re investing in organizations, talent, and infrastructure that help manufacturers win today and for years to come.”

About Forward Solutions

Forward Solutions partners with manufacturers and industrial suppliers to connect customers to multi-channel sales models, providing a smarter, more scalable path to growth. With deep expertise in B2B distribution channels, digital commerce, and integrated marketing, Forward Solutions helps companies modernize their go-to-market strategy to meet the evolving needs of today’s buyers. Forward Solutions national portfolio of outsourced sales and service brands — including Avision®, C3Team®, Curate®, Electris360®, OneSolution™, PJ Boren, RelyPak®, StruXur®, and Xpand Demand™.

About Total Source Commercial Foodservice Restaurant Equipment Division:

Total Source Commercial Foodservice Restaurant Equipment Division is a manufacturing representative agency specializing in commercial foodservice equipment and supplies. Since 1992, the company has been committed to reinvesting in its people, facilities, and capabilities to deliver consultative, results-driven solutions for manufacturers, dealers, consultants, and end users.

