Hassan Spine & Sports Medicine Rebrands as NefraHealth

Board-Certified Spine Surgeon Joins Growing Central Jersey Practice

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hassan Spine & Sports Medicine, a multi-location interventional pain and sports medicine practice serving Central New Jersey, today announced it has rebranded as NefraHealth.

The rebrand reflects the practice's evolution from a single physician office to a comprehensive spine and sports medicine practice and its philosophy of patient-centered medicine.

"Nefra" is Arabic for "beautiful" and "goodness,” two qualities that highlight the practice's commitment to honest, outcome-focused care. The gold-rendered rising sun in the new visual identity represents fresh starts for patients reclaiming active lives. The radiating sun echoes the structure of the spine, a deliberate nod to the practice's clinical focus. "Life Renewed," the practice’s tagline, captures its goal of improving function and quality of life rather than just treating symptoms.

"When I started this practice in 2019, it was a cell phone and two laptops in a subleased office," said Dr. Hassan. "What hasn't changed is my belief that medicine should help people enjoy their lives, not just live longer. The NefraHealth name gives us room to grow while staying true to what matters: getting patients back to what they love."

The NefraHealth name also carries personal significance for Dr. Hassan, whose father gave up a successful surgical career in Egypt and Saudi Arabia to immigrate to the United States, rebuilding his medical credentials from scratch to provide opportunities for his family. That sacrifice and determination instilled in Dr. Hassan a commitment to earning patients' trust through honest medicine rather than maximizing procedures.

Dr. Hassan is board-certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (also known as Physiatry) and fellowship-trained in Interventional Spine and Sports Medicine. He completed his fellowship at Alabama Orthopedic Spine and Sports Medicine Associates, circulating through the Andrews Sports Medicine Center in Birmingham. His clinical expertise spans the full spectrum of non-surgical spine care, including regenerative treatments, minimally invasive procedures, and endoscopic spine surgery. He treats active adults and weekend warriors seeking to return to the activities they love, whether that's playing tennis, hitting the gym, or keeping up with grandchildren.

NefraHealth also announced today that orthopedic spine surgeon Abhishek Kumar, MD, FRCSC, has joined the practice, expanding its ability to provide comprehensive spine care from conservative treatment through surgical intervention when necessary.

Dr. Kumar previously served as Chief of Spine Surgery at Bayonne Medical Center and as Assistant Professor and Assistant Director of the Orthopedic Surgery Residency Program at Louisiana State University. He completed his spine surgery fellowship at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, and his research on minimally invasive spine techniques has been published in the International Journal of Spine Surgery and Global Spine Journal, among other peer-reviewed publications. His clinical focus includes minimally invasive spine surgery, degenerative spine conditions, and spinal deformity correction.

"Dr. Hassan and I share a belief that surgery should always be the last option. I am thrilled to support NefraHealth’s patient-first approach and contribute to its expanding suite of medical treatments,” said Dr. Kumar.

"Dr. Kumar's addition allows us to offer patients a full continuum of care under one roof," added Dr. Hassan. "Our philosophy has always been conservative treatment first, but when surgery is the right answer patients shouldn't have to start over with someone who doesn't know their history."

NefraHealth offers treatment for conditions including chronic and acute back and neck pain, sports injuries, arthritis, and complex spine disorders. The practice is built on a commitment to physician-led care where patients see doctors at every clinical touchpoint rather than being shuffled to mid-level providers. A redesigned website at www.nefrahealth.com reflects this patient-first approach, leading with outcomes rather than credentials.

The practice maintains locations in Old Bridge and South Plainfield.

About NefraHealth

NefraHealth is a multi-location interventional pain and sports medicine practice serving active adults throughout Central New Jersey. Founded by Dr. Shady Hassan in 2019, the practice specializes in non-surgical, regenerative, and minimally invasive treatments for spine and musculoskeletal conditions. NefraHealth operates on the belief that honest medicine and patient outcomes matter more than procedure counts. For more information, visit www.nefrahealth.com.

Press Contact:

Media@NefraHealth.com