SEDA Expands Its Asian Private Credit and Distressed Investing Expertise with the Addition of Jean Chung

New York, NY, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Jean Chung joined the firm as Managing Director.

“We are delighted that Jean will deepen our bench of superb Asian financial services experts,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Jean Chung has over 25 years of experience in Asian private credit and distressed investing. He has held senior investment roles at Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, and Lehman Brothers, and currently serves as Chief Portfolio Manager of the Asia Debt Opportunities Fund. He is a qualified attorney and FINRA arbitrator.

Jean oversees investment strategies across the Asian private credit landscape, with deep expertise in distressed assets and special situations. Over the course of his career, he has led investment teams and portfolio managers across debt, equity, foreign exchange, and special situations, managing both private and liquid credit strategies through multiple market cycles. Jean also oversees capital allocation into US/European markets for Asian insurance/pension money in private markets in both PC and PE firms. He also advises Japanese/Korean financial institutions to directly invest in US real estate properties in commercial, industrial, and residential markets.

Earlier in his career, Jean served as a fund manager for Citigroup’s Callisto distressed fund, where he focused on South Asian distressed investments during the IMF crisis. He subsequently held senior roles at Lehman Brothers, gaining extensive experience in Asian capital markets and cross-border transactions. He later managed proprietary capital at Morgan Stanley, where he served as Head of the Asia Proprietary Credit Group, leading regional credit and distressed strategies.

Jean has spearheaded complex special situation transactions and non-performing loan portfolio acquisitions across North Asia, working closely with financial institutions and local counterparties. He continues to lead acquisitions, strategic investments, and manager selection initiatives globally, leveraging long-standing relationships across international financial markets.

In addition to his investment career, Jean has held academic and advisory roles, including serving as an Adjunct Professor at The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art. He holds a Juris Doctor from Boston College Law School, attended Columbia Business School, and is a graduate of The Cooper Union. He also serves as a FINRA arbitrator.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.