InspireSemi to Provide Business Update on March 4, 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Semiconductor Holdings Inc. (“InspireSemi” or the “Company”) is a chip design company that provides revolutionary high-performance, energy-efficient accelerated computing solutions for High Performance Computing (HPC), AI, graph analytics, and other compute-intensive workloads, will hold a business update for shareholders by live webinar at 11:00 a.m. (US Central Time) on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

The webinar link will be posted to the Investors page of the InspireSemi website at least one week prior to the call.

About InspireSemi

InspireSemi provides revolutionary high-performance, energy-efficient accelerated computing solutions for High-Performance Computing (HPC), AI, graph analytics, and other compute-intensive workloads. The Thunderbird I ‘supercomputer-cluster-on-a-chip’ is a disruptive, next-generation datacenter accelerator designed to address multiple underserved and diversified industries, including financial services, computer-aided engineering, energy, climate modeling, cybersecurity, and life sciences & drug discovery. Based on the open standard RISC-V instruction set architecture, InspireSemi’s solutions set new standards of performance, energy efficiency, and ease of programming. InspireSemi is headquartered in Austin, TX.

For more information visit https://inspiresemi.com

Company Contact

Jack Cartwright, CFO

(737) 471-3230

invest@inspiresemi.com

