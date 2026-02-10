Graphite One Announces Final Terms of Previously Announced Marketed Equity Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphite One Inc. (TSX‐V: GPH; OTCQX: GPHOF) (“Graphite One”, “G1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce final terms of its best-efforts public offering of 17,142,000 units (a “Unit”) at a price of C$1.75 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) for gross proceeds of C$30 million (the “Offering”). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”) of the Company. The Company previously entered into an agreement with a syndicate of agents led by BMO Capital Markets (the “Agents”) in connection with the Offering.

Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share from the Company at a price of C$2.25 per share for a period of 36 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).

The Company has granted the Agents an option to increase the size of the Offering by up to an additional number of Units, and/or the components thereof, that in the aggregate would be equal to C$5 million (2,860,000 Units) (the “Additional Units”), to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes, exercisable at any time and from time to time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for AAM plant related expenditures including the design and engineering, permitting and equipment purchases, and for general working capital purposes.

The Offering is expected to close February 18, 2026 (“Closing Date”) and is subject to Graphite One receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Units will be offered by way of a prospectus supplement to the Company’s existing base shelf prospectus filed on January 20, 2026 in all of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec, and may also be offered by way of private placement in the United States.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Graphite One Inc.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the “Project”), with the goal of becoming an American producer of high grade anode materials that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine and process natural graphite and to manufacture artificial and natural graphite anode active materials primarily for the lithium‐ion electric vehicle battery and energy storage markets.

