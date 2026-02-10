GFL Environmental Selects Austin Roofing as Preferred Roofing Contractor for Ontario

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin Roofing & Waterproofing Incorporated, Canada’s leader in commercial and industrial flat roofing systems, announces its collaborative working relationship with GFL Environmental in support of their commercial and industrial roofing portfolios throughout Ontario. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to asset protection, long-term performance, and proactive facility management across GFL’s extensive property network.

Through this collaboration, Austin Roofing & Waterproofing will support GFL Environmental as a preferred roofing contractor, providing inspections, maintenance, restorations, and fluid-applied flat roofing solutions tailored to the operational demands of commercial and industrial facilities. With decades of experience navigating Ontario’s extreme climate conditions, Austin Roofing brings proven expertise in extending roof life while minimizing disruption to active operations.

President Patrick Austin notes that the alignment between the two organizations is rooted in performance, safety, and long-term value. By prioritizing engineered flat roofing systems, proactive diagnostics, and restoration-focused strategies, the collaboration allows GFL Environmental to preserve roofing assets, reduce lifecycle costs, and plan capital expenditures with confidence across its Ontario facilities.

Austin Roofing & Waterproofing’s province-wide presence, advanced inspection technologies, and highly trained teams position the company to support GFL Environmental’s facilities with scalable, consistent roofing solutions. The collaboration reinforces Austin Roofing’s role as a trusted partner for large, complex property portfolios requiring reliability, responsiveness, and technical excellence.

As more organizations across Ontario seek trusted roofing partners capable of managing large-scale commercial and industrial assets, Austin Roofing & Waterproofing continues to lead through collaboration, innovation, and proven system performance.

About Austin Roofing & Waterproofing

Austin Roofing & Waterproofing is Canada’s largest fluid-applied roofing solution provider from Windsor to Ottawa. With roots and a reputation that extends over 40 years, Austin has been synonymous with performance excellence and innovative concepts for generations. They specialize in industrial-grade, instant-set, completely seamless roofing systems and steel roof coatings specifically designed for Ontario’s harsh, fluctuating climate. Their teams work directly with the highest quality product manufacturers in the world and, in responding to the province’s environment, continue delivering the solution to its commercial, industrial, institutional and agricultural clients.

They lead Ontario, because they live it.

