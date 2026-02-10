A1A Investment Partners and MPowered Capital Announce Strategic Partnership

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A1A Investment Partners, LLC (“A1A”), an established healthcare-focused private credit firm founded by Melanie Brensinger, today announced a strategic capital partnership with MPowered Capital (“MPowered”), an investment firm specializing in bespoke capital solutions for emerging managers. Through this partnership, MPowered will serve as a significant seed investor and foundational partner for A1A, providing capital and strategic support to accelerate A1A’s growth and investment activity across the U.S. lower middle market.

A1A provides private debt and minority equity capital to mature healthcare businesses, a segment historically underserved by traditional lenders and larger private credit funds. The firm’s deep healthcare specialization enables it to navigate complex regulatory, reimbursement, and operational dynamics unique to the sector.

A1A focuses on investing in companies that advance high-quality patient care, reduce system-wide healthcare costs, and expand access. The firm structures tailored capital solutions that lead with debt alongside an opportunistic equity component, seeking downside protection, current income, and meaningful equity upside. A1A partners closely with management teams, combining capital with sector insight and strategic relationships to support responsible growth and long-term value creation.

MPowered’s investment in A1A is part of its GP Structured Partnership (“GSP”) seeding strategy. In addition to its capital commitment, MPowered will support A1A through its MULTIPLIER PROGRAM™, a program designed to equip emerging managers to launch and scale their businesses with more efficiency and less start-up friction through strategic guidance on firm formation, business development, talent management, and operational excellence, enabling A1A’s team to remain focused on executing its healthcare investment strategy.

Melanie Brensinger, Founder and CEO of A1A, said: “A1A was founded to meet a clear need in the healthcare lower middle market: flexible, thoughtful capital from investors with deep healthcare expertise. We are committed to backing companies that deliver high-quality patient care, lower costs across the healthcare system, and expand access in rural and underserved communities. We see tremendous value in partnering with the high-quality team at MPowered, whose experience supporting emerging managers and working effectively alongside founders makes them an ideal strategic partner. We are thrilled to have them alongside us as we continue building A1A.”

Chrissie Chen Pariso, Managing Partner of MPowered, commented: “We are excited to partner with A1A and welcome Melanie and her team to the MPowered network. Melanie brings more than 25 years of credit investing experience, including 17 years focused on healthcare, and a track record as a co-founder of Anagenesis Capital Partners to her newest venture at A1A. We believe Melanie’s demonstrated leadership in this space, combined with the expertise of A1A’s founding team, positions the firm with a deep understanding of industry dynamics and the ability to capitalize on attractive opportunities in the healthcare lower middle market. We are pleased to provide strategic capital and resources through our GSP strategy and MULTIPLIER PROGRAM™ to help scale an already strong foundation.”

About A1A Investment Partners

A1A Investment Partners is a healthcare-focused private credit firm providing flexible debt and minority equity capital to lower middle-market healthcare companies. Led by experienced healthcare investors, the firm combines sector expertise, disciplined underwriting, and strategic partnerships to support sustainable business growth and long-term value creation. For more information: www.a1aip.com.

About MPowered Capital

MPowered Capital is an investment firm established to provide transformational capital solutions, primarily in the form of seed capital, to what it views to be best-in-class undercapitalized emerging managers across private alternatives. The firm seeks to achieve superior risk-adjusted returns by pairing catalytic capital with the robust resources of the firm’s MULTIPLIER PROGRAM™ to accelerate the firm and fund formation process for undercapitalized investing talent. For more information, visit www.mpoweredcapital.com.

