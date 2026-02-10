SatService, a Calian Company, Awarded Contract to Deliver Q/V-band Satellite Ground Station for German Armed Forces

German-led solution combines local expertise with global space capabilities to support secure communications

STEISSLINGEN, Germany and OTTAWA, Canada, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SatService GmbH, a Germany-based provider of advanced satellite ground systems and a subsidiary of Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), today announced it has been awarded a contract by the Federal Ministry of Defence of Germany, represented by the University of the Federal Armed Forces in Munich, to deliver an advanced, full-service Q/V-band satellite ground station in support of scientific and modern military satellite communications (SATCOM).

Under the terms of the agreement, SatService will design, manufacture, test and deliver the satellite ground station, including a high-performance 4-metre antenna system. Once complete, the satellite ground station will operate in the Q/V-band frequency range for geostationary orbit (GEO) applications, a capability currently unavailable at the University.

“Germany and the EU are heavily investing in satellite communications capabilities to secure and defend their sovereignty and access to multiple frequency bands is a critical part of their initiative,” said Wilfried Megger, Managing Director, SatService GmbH. “Working with customers like Germany’s defence university, our team will combine decades of engineering experience with our system integration capabilities to deliver a SATCOM solution that is tailor-made to meet their needs. The solution builds on our unique ability to deliver not only the antennas themselves, but the full system — including software, hardware, cyber-secure architectures, and operational support — all with a strong customer-focused approach.”

When delivered, the satellite ground station will serve as part of the terrestrial laboratory of the Bundeswehr University Munich (UniBw M) to support communication in the Q/V frequency range between GEO satellites and ground-based facilities for scientific applications. Additionally, the station will provide the German Armed Forces trainee officers with secure, high-throughput satellite connectivity while educating them on the numerous operational benefits of SATCOM and how operating in geostationary orbit provides continuous regional coverage, increased data capacity, and improved resilience against interference. The capability also supports C5ISRT—command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting functions that underpin modern military operations.

About SatService

SatService GmbH, a Calian company, is a leading provider for advanced satellite ground stations in Europe and is ISO 9001-2015 and ISO 14001-2015 certified. Founded in Germany in 1996, SatService is focused on the design, development and delivery of high-quality, innovative products that customers can trust. With a suite of SATCOM solutions including sat-nms, a sophisticated portfolio of hardware and software solutions and the next-generation VHTS satellites, SatService can provide custom-made or turnkey solutions. Working with global partners, customers have access to antennas, software, hardware, cyber-secure architectures and operational support.

About Calian

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 6,000 people around the world, Calian’s solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

